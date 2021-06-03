Thursday June 3rd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota at Kansas City — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
ADEL — The Clear Lake girls golf team improved two places to finish third at the 3A state tournament in Adel on Wednesday. The Lions ended up 169 shots over par, compared to 99 over for team champion Washington. Gilbert finished second 28 strokes back. Eden Lorhbach of Gilbert was the medalist with a 149. Clear Lake’s Meghan DeLong finished tied for third with a 161, while Rebecca DeLong was tied for seventh with a 166.
AMES — St. Ansgar finished in a tie for sixth at the 1A girls state golf tournament at the Ames Golf & Country Club. The Saints and Newell-Fonda both finished with team scores of 787. Bishop Garrigan of Algona won the team title with a 671, with Central Lyon finishing second with a 745. Greenlee Smock of Lynnville-Sully won the medalist honors with a 154. Annie Burns of Garrigan was third with a 162. Meg Thompson of North Butler finished tenth with a 171. Kirsten Boerjan had St. Ansgar’s best finish, tied for 13th with a 178.
WEST DES MOINES — The Mason City High baseball team split their doubleheader at Valley of West Des Moines last night, winning the opener 4-1 but dropping the nightcap 10-0. Alex Gold pitched a complete-game win in the opener and also had a home run and three total hits. Kellar Malek had a two-out RBI double in game one. Mason City is now 3-5 on the season and will travel to South Winneshiek on Friday.
ROCKFORD — Newman held off a late rally by Rockford for a 4-3 win last night in Top of Iowa Conference East Division baseball. After a scoreless first five innings, Newman scored three in the top of the sixth and added a run in the top of the seventh, with Rockford scoring all three of their runs in the bottom of the seventh. Eli Brinkley picked up the win for Newman, striking out 10. Newman is now 7-0 and will travel to Wapsie Valley tonight.
— other baseball last night
Webster City 6, Clear Lake 3
Central Springs 6, West Fork 3
North Iowa 3, West Hancock 1
Osage 7, North Butler 5
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10, Garrigan 5
Lake Mills 14, Eagle Grove 0
Roland-Story 10-13, Forest City 0-3
ROCKFORD — Madi Elwood fired a one-hit shutout and Emma Weiner had her first homer of the season as Newman beat Rockford 16-0 in five innings. Newman is now 6-1 and will host Forest City tonight.
— softball last night
Webster City 12, Clear Lake 5
St. Ansgar 8, Nashua-Plainfield 5
Central Springs 11, West Fork 3
Lake Mills 15, Eagle Grove 12
North Union 12, Belmond-Klemme 2
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9, Garrigan 4
BALTIMORE (AP) — DJ Stewart and Ryan Mountcastle homered as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 for their second straight win following a 14-game skid. Baltimore has won two straight for the first time since April 30 and May 1 at Oakland. Mountcastle broke open the game with a three-run shot in the seventh off Alex Colomé that boosted the lead to 6-1. Mountcastle has six extra-base hits in his last nine games. Reliever Tyler Wells (1-0) held the Twins scoreless with one hit and two strikeouts over three innings.
— girls regional semifinal soccer
Class 3A Region 6 — Cedar Falls 3, Mason City 0 (Mason City finishes season 9-10)
AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State men’s basketball team will face a road test at Creighton in the 2021 BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The matchup will feature new Cyclone head coach T.J. Otzelberger facing off against one of his mentors and former ISU head coach Greg McDermott, who is in his 11th season coaching at Creighton.
Otzelberger served on McDermott’s Iowa State staff from 2006-10.
The Cyclones are 1-0 in the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle, defeating Seton Hall in 2019 at Hilton Coliseum. Last season’s meeting with DePaul was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols just hours before tipoff.
The Cyclones and Bluejays will be meeting for the 32nd time with Iowa State owning a 16-15 lead in the all-time series. ISU won the last meeting, 91-88, in 2010 on a buzzer-beating half court shot from Jamie Vanderbeken in Des Moines. Creighton leads 11-7 in games played in Omaha, where the teams haven’t met since 1995.