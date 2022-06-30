Thursday June 30th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Cleveland — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10
CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, completing a four-run rally that gave the Cleveland Guardians a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Amed Rosario began the comeback with a one-out double off closer Emilio Pagán that scored automatic runner Richie Palacios, prompting the Twins to bring in Jharel Cotton. A passed ball by Ryan Jeffers scored Steven Kwan, and Cotton retired José Ramírez before Naylor connected for his first game-ending homer. Minnesota had taken a 6-3 lead in the top of the 10th on an RBI single from Carlos Correa and a two-run homer by Max Kepler. The teams have split four games in the five-game series, keeping the Twins’ lead over the second-place Guardians in the AL Central at two.
MANLY — Newman used a 10-run first and added six more in the third and five more runs in the fifth in a 21-4, five-inning win at Central Springs last night in Top of Iowa Conference East Division play. Eli Brinkley had a homer and five runs batted in while Max Burt and Jack Maznio also homered in the contest. Newman is now 27-3 overall and 16-0 in the conference and will wrap up Top of Iowa Conference play tonight with a trip to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and then host Dike-New Hartford in a non-conference contest on Friday.
CLEAR LAKE — Clarion-Goldfield-Dows took advantage of young relief pitching, scoring seven in the fifth and 16 runs in the sixth as part of a 24-5 win at Clear Lake last night in both teams’ final North Central Conference contest of the regular season. Titan Schmitt was 2-for-2 with two runs batted in to lead the Lions offensively. Clear Lake ends the regular season with a record of 9-13 overall and 7-6 in the conference. Clear Lake will face Central Springs in a Class 2A district first round game on Saturday in Garner at 5 o’clock, a game you’ll hear on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com.
— other baseball last night
Osage 11, Rockford 1
St. Ansgar 10, Northwood-Kensett 3
Nashua-Plainfield 9, Riceville 5
Bishop Garrigan 4, Forest City 3
Eagle Grove/Belmond-Klemme 16, North Union 6
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 11, Algona 7
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake softball team has doubled their win total over the last three days, adding to their win total with a 9-2 win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Lions Field last night. Grouped with wins against Humboldt on Monday and Forest City on Tuesday, the Lions are now 6-13 overall and 4-8 in the conference. Clear Lake will travel to Hampton-Dumont-CAL tonight before wrapping up the regular season portion of their schedule on Friday night at home against Algona.
MANLY — The top-ranked softball team in Class 2A remained perfect in Top of Iowa Conference play last night as Central Springs shut out Newman 5-0 in Manly. Abby Pate and Kaylea Fessler each homered for the Panthers, who are now 27-1 overall and 15-0 in the conference. They’ll close out the regular season tonight facing Osage at home. Newman drops to 21-9 overall and 9-6 in the conference and will host North Butler to wrap up their regular season tonight.
— other softball
West Fork 5, North Butler 4
Osage 11, Rockford 0
St. Ansgar 7, Northwood-Kensett 0 (forfeit)
Nashua-Plainfield 9, Riceville 0
Lake Mills 7, North Iowa 4
North Union 12-16, Eagle Grove 0-0
Algona 20, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6
LOUISVILLE — Former NIACC pitcher Brandon Williamson has been promoted to the Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. Williamson has been playing for the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Reds’ Double-A affiliate, where he was 5-2 with a 4.14 earned run average in 14 starts. Williamson was a second-round pick by the Seattle Mariners in 2019. He was traded to the Reds as part of a four player deal back in March. Williamson played for NIACC in the 2017 and 2018 seasons and won 12 games and was first on the school’s career strikeout list with 151. The Welcome Minnesota native opted to go to Texas Christian University in 2019 despite being drafted by Milwaukee in the 36th round of the 2018 draft. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2019.
DALLAS — The Big 12 Conference has named its new commissioner. Brett Yormark will replace retiring commissioner Bob Bowlsby. He is currently the COO of Roc Nation and has also served as an NBA executive for the Nets and the Barclays Center. Yormark is expected to take over on August 1st. Bowlsby announced his retirement early this year and is a former athletic director at The University of Iowa and at the University of Northern Iowa.
Bowlsby made his comments on “Big 12 This Week From Learfield”. He turned 70 in January and felt the time was right for new leadership.
Bowlsby says Yormak’s experience makes him a good fit.
The change in leadership comes at a time when the Big 12 is losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC and adding BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston next year.
QUAD CITIES — Low scores are expected during today’s opening round at the John Deere Classic. Former Illinois standout Nick Hardy received two sponsor exemptions from JDC head Clair Peterson to play in the tournament. He returns this season as a member of the PGA Tour.
Cedar Rapids native and former winner Zach Johnson talks about outgoing director Clair Peterson.
Johnson says all of the players know what Peterson means to the tournament.
Golfers will be competing for a $7.1 million purse at TPC Deere Run in the suburban Quad Cities.