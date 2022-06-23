Thursday June 23rd Local Sports

TODAY:
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — Iowa’s Keegan Murray will discover his NBA destination later tonight at the draft in New York City. Murray declared for the draft after an All-American sophomore season in which he averaged better than 23 points and nearly nine rebounds.
Murray says last season prepared him for the demands of the NBA.
Murray feels his defense is ready for the next level.
Murray looks forward to the challenge wherever that might be.
The draft takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Oscar Gonzalez tied the game with a two-run single and scored on Owen Miller’s go-ahead sacrifice fly as the Cleveland Guardians rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to stun the Minnesota Twins 11-10. Gonzalez homered earlier and finished with four RBIs for the surging Guardians, who have won the first two in a three-game series to take a one-game lead over Minnesota atop the AL Central. The teams also meet five times in four days next week in Cleveland. Carlos Correa hit two home runs for the Twins, who have lost four of five and are 8-11 in June. Max Kepler and Gio Urshela also went deep for Minnesota. Cleveland has won 11 of 13 and is 17-4 since May 30.
MARSHALLTOWN— The Mason City High baseball team swept Marshalltown on the road last night, 15-1 in five innings for both games. Kaden Tyler hit a grand slam in the opener while Carter Thomas had two triples and four hits in the doubleheader. Mason City is now 14-14 overall and 8-10 in the CIML Iowa Conference and will host Des Moines Lincoln tonight for a doubleheader starting at 5 o’clock.
— high school baseball scores from Wednesday night
Clear Lake 13, Iowa Falls-Alden 8
Newman 14, Rockford 1
Osage 13, North Butler 2
St. Ansgar 4, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Central Springs 20, West Fork 2
Bishop Garrigan 4, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1
Eagle Grove/Belmond-Klemme 14, Lake Mills 9
Webster City 7, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8, St. Edmond 6
BOONE — Class 1A and 2A baseball post-season district brackets have been set by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. District quarterfinal games will be played on July 2nd, district semifinals July 5th, and district finals on July 9th:
== 1A District 4 quarterfinals
Newman – quarterfinal round bye
North Iowa vs. Lake Mills at Britt
West Bend-Mallard at St. Edmond
West Fork at West Hancock
== 1A District 5 quarterfinals
Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar
Turkey Valley vs. Nashua-Plainfield at South Winneshiek
Riceville at South Winneshiek
North Butler vs. Rockford at St. Ansgar
== 2A District 5 quarterfinals at Garner — semifinals in Forest City
Clear Lake vs. Central Springs — winner faces Forest City
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows — winner faces Osage
ROCKFORD — The Newman softball team only needed five innings to beat Rockford 14-2 last night in Top of Iowa Conference East Division play. Madi Elwood and Avah Hanig each had three runs batted in, with Elwood picking up the win in the circle, striking out three. Newman is 17-8 overall and 8-5 in the conference and will travel to Clear Lake for a non-conference contest tonight.
— other high school softball last night
Iowa Falls-Alden 8, Clear Lake 2
Mason City 7-17, Marshalltown 2-3
#1/2A Central Springs 8, #11/2A West Fork 2
North Butler 3, #13/2A Osage 2
#2/2A North Union 10, Belmond-Klemme 0
Riceville 12, Northwood-Kensett 0
Bishop Garrigan 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5
Eagle Grove 15, Lake Mills 5
West Hancock 20, North Iowa 3
Webster City 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3
St. Edmond 11, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
DES MOINES — The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced that they are shutting down the Iowa Hall of Pride located in the Iowa Events Center complex in downtown Des Moines. The Hall of Pride museum, run by the IHSAA, will conclude its public schedule and operating hours on June 30 and close its physical location during the 2022-23 school year. Before that, it will transition to an online platform featuring many of the experiences that have made the Hall of Pride a special venue since its opening in 2005. IHSAA executive director Tom Keating says while the Hall of Pride has been a unique space to honor excellence in Iowa’s history and education-based activities, the facility has seen declining attendance at the location in recent years. He says the association believes the best way to serve their member schools and the most students is through an online digital format called “Achieve”. Keating says the new digital format will make the Hall of Pride’s lessons available to anyone, anywhere at no cost.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A heartwarming tradition launched at Iowa home football games five years ago is getting another feel-good layer. The University of Iowa announced Wednesday that patients at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital will get to pick the songs that accompany the Hawkeye Wave, at which fans attending games at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium wave to patients at the adjacent hospital. The plan was announced two months after the university sought to have Hawkeye fans vote for the next song to accompany the Hawkeye Wave. The fans, in turn, suggested letting the kids pick. Now at every Iowa home game this year, the hospital’s Kid Captain — a Children’s Hospital patient who is picked to be honored at each Iowa football game — will help select a new song to accompany the Hawkeye Wave.