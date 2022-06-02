Thursday June 2 Local Sports

TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Detroit — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Newman baseball vs. Wapsie Valley — first pitch 7:00
DETROIT (AP) — Tarik Skubal allowed just two hits in seven shutout innings in the Detroit Tigers’ 5-0 win over the Minnesota Twins. Jonathan Schoop drove in two of Detroit’s runs and is hitting .438 with a home run and six RBIs in the five-game series against his former team. The Tigers have won three of four in the series that concludes Thursday. Skubal walked one and struck out six to improve to 3-0 with a 1.22 ERA in his last six starts. Minnesota’s Bailey Ober allowed five runs on nine hits in six innings. The Twins haven’t scored in 20 innings.
MASON CITY — #1/1A Newman only needed four innings to down Rockford 15-0 in Top of Iowa Conference East Division baseball last night. Max Burt was 2-for-2 with two runs batted in from the plate and picked up the win on the mound, striking out six and allowing only two hits. Jack Maznio had four runs batted in, Doug Taylor knocked in three runs while Nash Holmgaard added two runs batted in. Newman is now 10-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference and will host Wapsie Valley in a non-conference game starting at 7 o’clock tonight, a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO.
— high school baseball last night
Valley West Des Moines 18-12, Mason City 1-2
Webster City 11, Clear Lake 1
St. Ansgar 6, Nashua-Plainfield 5
West Hancock 12, North Iowa 2; North Iowa 5, West Hancock 3
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7, Bishop Garrigan 5
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 8, Iowa Falls-Alden 3
Algona 16, St. Edmond 5
Humboldt 15, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1
— high school softball last night
Newman 11, Rockford 1 (five innings)
Webster City 7, Clear Lake 1
Central Springs 10, West Fork 3
Osage 3, North Butler 1
Lake Mills 12, Eagle Grove 0
North Union 10, Belmond-Klemme 0
Bishop Garrigan 14, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3
North Iowa 14, West Hancock 12
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
St. Edmond 7, Algona 2
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger has received a contract extension and $500,000 raise after leading the Cyclones to the NCAA Sweet 16 and the third-best turnaround in major college basketball history. Otzelberger’s contract was extended one year through June 2027 and his compensation package increases from $1.5 million to $2 million annually. The Cyclones went 22-13 in Otzelberger’s first season following a two-win season in 2020-21 under Steve Prohm.
IOWA CITY — Iowa’s Kris Murray is returning for his junior season after withdrawing from the NBA Draft.
Murray (6-foot-8, 211 pounds) posted single season bests in every statistical category last season. He improved his scoring average by +9.1 points per game and rebounding average by 3.7 per outing.
Murray was Iowa’s leading scorer (9.7 ppg) and rebounder (4.3 rpg) off the bench, which ranked fourth and third overall, respectively. His 31 blocks and 43 3-point field goals rank seventh and eighth most, respectively, by a Hawkeye sophomore. He ranked second on the squad in 3-point accuracy (.387, 43-of-11), blocked shots per game (0.9) and field goals made (124), third in offensive (1.6) and defensive (2.7) rebounds, and fourth in steals (0.8). He made at least one 3-pointer in a team-best 17 consecutive games (Jan. 22-March 13) and recorded multiple steals in 10 games and multiple blocks in nine contests.
DES MOINES — Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association All-State and All-Tournament teams have been announced:
== Class 3A Girls All-State
1st Team — Meghan DeLong & Rebecca DeLong, Clear Lake
2nd Team — Jaden Ainley, Clear Lake
== Class 3A Girls All-Tournament
1st Team — Meghan DeLong & Rebecca DeLong, Clear Lake
== Class 2A Girls All-State
2nd Team — Audrey Overgaard, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
== Class 1A Girls All-Tournament
1st Team — Emma Davidson, Northwood-Kensett
2nd Team — Meg Thompson, North Butler
== Class 3A Boys All-State
2nd Team — Carson Gallup & Trevor White, Charles City
== Class 2A Boys All-Tournament
2nd Team — Leo Klapperich, Osage
== Class 1A Boys All-State
1st Team — Tim Castle, Newman
== Class 1A Boys All-Tournament
1st Team — Bennett Berger & Garrett Ham, Lake Mills; Tim Castle, Newman
2nd Team — Nolan Reser, North Butler
IOWA CITY — The Board of Regents facilities committee has given approval for the work on the University of Iowa wrestling facility to move forward with a 19 percent increase in cost due to inflation. Iowa Athletic director Gary Barta talked to the committee Wednesday.
The revised budget is up around $5 million dollars to $31,550,000.
Barta says other donors are already helping with the increase.
Barta says they always expect some cost increases.
The final approval comes before the full board on Thursday. This project is a 38,500 square foot, two-level practice and operations facility for U-I Wrestling. It would be directly connected by an underground tunnel to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where men’s and women’s wrestling matches would continue to take place.