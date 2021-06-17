Weather Alert
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021 Clear Lake Baseball & Softball on KRIB
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Find Your Polling Place
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Listen to KGLO
Audio Archives
Thursday June 17th “The Midday Report”
Jun 17, 2021 @ 12:35pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Thursday June 17th
KGLO News
·
Thursday June 17 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
St. Ansgar man, son from Minnesota charged in US Captiol riot
Fears rise as temps rise to 118 in the SW US. Will Iowa be next?
Butler County woman involved in three-vehicle fatal accident in south-central Iowa
Water the lawn or let it go dormant? Turfgrass expert offers drought advice
Road to Farmers Beach on Clear Lake to be shut down again for 4th of July
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021 Clear Lake Baseball & Softball on KRIB
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Find Your Polling Place
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Connect With Us