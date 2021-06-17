Thursday June 17th Local Sports
SEATTLE (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer against his former team, rookie starter Bailey Ober struck out six and the Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2. Cruz’s second-deck shot to left field in the fifth inning made it 6-0 and helped snap the Twins’ three-game losing streak. It was his 431st career home run, moving him into a tie with Lou Gehrig at 49th on the career list. Ryan Jeffers followed with a solo homer two batters later. Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson left after scoring in the first inning with right calf tenderness.
=== The Twins have today off as they travel to Texas for a three-game weekend series with the Rangers. Friday night’s first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 with a 6:30 pre-game show, Saturday is a 2:30 pre-game with a 3:05 first pitch, and Sunday is a 1:35 start with Inside Twins at 12:30 and the pre-game show at 1 o’clock — all three broadcasts on AM-1300 KGLO.
ANKENY — The Mason City High baseball team split their doubleheader at Ankeny Centennial last night. The Mohawks took the opener 8-4 with James Fingalsen getting the complete game win and Connor Dalen hitting a two-run homer. Mason City dropped the nightcap 11-10, with Ben Pederson leading the way with three hits. Mason City is now 13-6 overall and 3-3 in the conference. They are scheduled to turn right back around today and head down I-35 with a trip to Dowling in West Des Moines.
ALLISON — Newman only needed five innings to win at North Butler 15-2 in Top of Iowa Conference East Division baseball last night. Toby Keston pitched a complete game for the Knights, striking out six. Newman is now 17-1 overall and 10-0 in the conference and will host Nashua-Plainfield tomorrow night.
HAMPTON — Clear Lake scored three in the second and two more in the third on their way to a 6-2 win at Hampton-Dumont-CAL last night in North Central Conference baseball. The Lions are now 7-5 overall and 4-2 in the conference and are scheduled to travel to Charles City tonight.
— other baseball last night
Nashua-Plainfield 5, Northwood-Kensett 3
Osage 11, Central Springs 2
West Fork 18, Rockford 8
North Iowa 7, North Union 5
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Forest City 2
Eagle Grove 4, West Hancock 1
Algona 13, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3
Waverly-Shell Rock 10-9, Charles City 3-1
ALLISON — In high school softball last night, North Butler scored a run in the seventh to tie the game and pushed across a run in the eighth to beat visiting Newman 7-6. Madi Elwood had a pair of runs batted in to lead Newman offensively. The Knights drop to 16-5 overall and 7-3 in the conference and they are scheduled to travel to Riceville tonight. North Butler stays a half game ahead of Central Springs in the Top of Iowa Conference East Division standings with a 9-1 conference record. Central Springs is 8-1 in the league after a 15-4 win at Osage last night.
HAMPTON— Hampton-Dumont-CAL scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to beat Clear Lake 7-6 last night in North Central Conference softball action. Clear Lake drops to 5-10 overall and 1-6 in the conference and is scheduled to travel to Algona tonight.
ANKENY — Mason City High dropped their doubleheader last night at Ankeny Centennial. Centennial had a 10-run third to end the opener 13-1, and then pounded out 11 hits in the nightcap for a 13-3, five-inning win in the nightcap. Mason City drops to 4-17 overall and 1-9 in the conference and is scheduled to travel to Dowling tonight.
— other softball
Nashua-Plainfield 13, Northwood-Kensett 1
St. Ansgar 4, Bishop Garrigan 0
West Fork 9, Rockford 1
Forest City 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4
Eagle Grove 12, West Hancock 2
Lake Mills 10, Belmond-Klemme 6
North Union 12, North Iowa 0
Algona 5, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1
DENVER — Josey Jewell says he has been working on speed and quickness as he prepares for his fourth season with the Denver Broncos. The former Iowa standout started all 16 games in 2020 and had a total of 110 tackles and two sacks.
The Broncos finished 5-11 last season but with pass rush specialist Von Miller returning the defense is expected to show major improvement.
At the age of 26 Jewell says it takes more work in the offseason to prepare for the grind of an NFL season.
Despite starting the entire 2020 season Jewell says you always have to prove yourself in the NFL.