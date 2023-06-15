Thursday June 15th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High baseball vs. Marshalltown (game one of doubleheader) — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 4:50, first pitch 5:00

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit — first pitch 6:10 (joined in progress after MCHS baseball)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A four-run third inning sparked by Carlos Correa, Joey Gallo and Trevor Larnach vaulted the Twins to a 4-2 win and series sweep of Milwaukee. Minnesota has won four of its past five games. Milwaukee tied a season high with its sixth straight loss. The Brewers are .500 for the first time since April 1. Twins starter Bailey Ober recorded his fifth quality start in 10 opportunities this season. He had a season high-tying seven strikeouts and two earned runs on six hits. Larnach’s RBI double and Gallo’s run-scoring single gave Minnesota a 4-2 lead in the third inning after Correa drove in a pair of runs on a triple to right-center field. Brewers starter Colin Rea allowed four earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

ALLISON — #1/1A Newman remains perfect in Top of Iowa Conference East Division play as they cruised to a 16-0, four-inning win at North Butler last night. Doug Taylor had a three-run homer in the contest, as the Knights scored a solo run in the first and then plated 12 in the second and three more in the fourth. Newman is 19-2 overall and 9-0 in the conference and will host Nashua-Plainfield on Friday.

DES MOINES — The Mason City High baseball team picked up a pair of wins on the road last night at Des Moines Hoover, including a no-hit game in the nightcap. Brayden Baker won the first game in a 7-3 contest. In game two, Jace Berding struck out nine and combined with Brayden Miller for the no-hitter in a 13-1 victory. Jake Gold led the offense with four hits and four runs scored, while Alex Deets had four hits and three runs. Kaden Tyler, Ethen Roberts and Gabe Ries all had three RBI. Mason City is 16-6 overall and 8-4 in Iowa Alliance Conference play. The Riverhawks will host Marshalltown tonight for a doubleheader. You can hear the first game of the doubleheader on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at about 4:50 with the first pitch scheduled for 5 o’clock.

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake had no problem with St. Edmond in North Central Conference baseball last night. The Lions scored five in the first and four in the second en route to an 11-1, five-inning win at home. Luke Fuhrman had four runs batted in to lead Clear Lake. Hudson Carney picked up the win, allowing only two hits and striking out seven. Clear Lake is 10-5 overall and sit in second place in the conference with a 5-2 record. The Lions travel to Red Oak on Friday.

— other baseball Wednesday

Nashua-Plainfield 12, Northwood-Kensett 1

Osage 13, Central Springs 1

West Fork 20, Rockford 5

Forest City 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Eagle Grove 10, West Hancock 9

Lake Mills 12, Belmond-Klemme 2

Humboldt 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2

Webster City 10, Algona 0

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake softball team picked up their biggest victory of the season so far, downing the North Central Conference leader #6/1A St. Edmond 8-7 at Lions Field last night. St. Edmond led 5-0 after three innings, but Clear Lake scored four in the fourth and one in the fifth to tie it. St. Edmond took a 7-5 lead after the top of the seventh, but Clear Lake walked it off with a three-run bottom half of the final frame. St. Edmond drops to 7-1 in the conference, while Clear Lake improes to 8-8 overall and 4-4 in the conference. The Lions host Charles City tonight.

ALLISON — North Butler scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the eighth to knock off #9/1A Newman 1-0 last night in Allison. The Knights drop to 17-4 overall and 7-3 in the conference and will travel to Riceville for a doubleheader tonight.

GARNER — After setting the school record for most runs scored in a softball game the first time they played Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura topped their own record with a 35-25 win in Garner last night. The Cardinals won the first game of the Top of Iowa Conference season series 31-16 in the first game of the season on May 24th. Forest City jumped out to a nine-run lead after the top of the first, but GHV cut the lead to 9-6 after the bottom half of the inning. It was 14-9 Forest City after three innings, but the Cardinals scored 16 in the fourth and nine more in the sixth to secure the win.

— other softball

#2/2A Central Springs 12, #14/2A Osage 5

West Fork 15, Rockford 3

Northwood-Kensett 10, Nashua-Plainfield 7

Eagle Grove 12, West Hancock 2

Belmond-Klemme 5, Lake Mills 2

#7/2A North Union 11, North Iowa 0

Humboldt 13, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2

Webster City 5, Algona 1

OMAHA — An Iowa native has gone from a fan to leading the College World Series in Omaha. Amy Hornocker is in her first year as Executive Director. Her first experience at the College World Series was as a baseball manager at Des Moines East High School.

After graduating from Iowa State, Hornocker took a job as an intern at the College World Series, would later work 10 years for the Omaha Sports Commission before returning to the CWS in 2017 for a marketing position.

Hornocker says her experience working for the event helped make the transition to Executive Director a smooth one.

Hornocker says thousands of fans from her home state will be heading to Omaha for an event the city has hosted since 1950.

The College World Series begins Friday afternoon when Oral Roberts plays TCU.