Thursday June 11th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins classic — 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com —- 2016 Clear Lake Lions baseball post season — state semifinal vs. Hinton — 7:00
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls have released a commemorative 10th anniversary logo as they get set to celebrate their upcoming 10th season in Mason City. The North American Tier 3 Hockey League team also announced their theme for this coming season will be “Decade of Dominance” and the team will also promote the social media hashtag #DecadeOfDominance throughout the season. The Bulls have recorded nearly 400 wins in their first nine seasons of operation, the most of any team in the NA3HL. The Bulls have also won seven division championships and three national championships in that time, each of those also a league high. During the 2019-20 season, the Bulls averaged 1585 fans per game in their new home after moving into the Mason City Multipurpose Arena at midseason, including three crowds of 2000 or more. Season tickets for the Bulls 2020-21 season are now on sale and you can call 641-423-4625 to purchase season tickets. Head to the local sports section at kglonews.com to see the Bulls commemorative logo.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley says they are using smaller groups in the weight room to help keep players separated.
Farley says limiting the weight room to groups of 10 will help keep the players separated.
Farley believes it is the best way to keep players safe so they can eventually move to more group activity.
Veteran players returned this week to begin voluntary workouts.
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there is a “100%” chance of big league ball this year. Major League Baseball will make another proposal to start the pandemic-delayed season in empty ballparks, but Manfred vowed to unilaterally order opening day if an agreement is not reached. The players’ association made its second proposal Tuesday, asking for an 89-game regular season and 100% of prorated salaries. MLB’s plan a day earlier was for a 76-game season, would guarantee 50% of prorated salaries and hinge 25% in additional money on the postseason’s completion.