Thursday June 10th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Twins vs. Yankees — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
CLEAR LAKE — Central Springs used a five-run third and six-run fourth to down Newman 13-2 in five innings in a showdown of two ranked softball teams in the Top of Iowa Conference East Division last night. Senior Abigayle Angel had two home runs and six runs batted in total to lead the #1/2A Panthers, as they improve to 9-2 on the season and 6-0 in the conference, and they will travel to #14/1A North Butler tonight. Newman drops to 12-2 and 5-2 in the conference. The #9/1A Knights have the night off and will host St. Ansgar tomorrow night.
MARSHALLTOWN — Mason City High split their CIML Iowa Conference softball doubleheader at Marshalltown last night. Marshalltown took the opener 6-5, but the Mohawks came back in the nightcap for an 11-0, six inning victory. Gwen Fiser had four runs batted in while Shaye Theobald had three hits and two runs batted in to lead Mason City in game two. The Mohawks are 2-11 and 1-5 in the conference and will next play in the Spirit Lake tournament on Saturday.
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake bounced back from back-to-back losses to start the week with a 14-8 win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in North Central Conference softball last night. Reese Brownlee knocked in four runs and stole two bases to lead the Lions. Clear Lake is 4-6 overall and 1-3 in the conference and will travel to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tonight.
— other softball last night
North Butler 6, West Fork 5
Osage 10, Rockford 4
St. Ansgar 4, Northwood-Kensett 0
Belmond-Klemme 14, West Hancock 2
Garrigan 13, Forest City 6
North Union 23, Eagle Grove 0
MANLY — Central Springs scored two in the bottom of the first, but Newman responded by spreading 11 runs over the final five innings in an 11-2 win in Top of Iowa Conference East Division baseball last night in Manly. Max Burt and Tim Castle each knocked in two runs for the Knights while Cole Nelson picked up the win, going six innings, striking out 10. Newman is 13-1 overall and 7-0 in the conference and will host St. Ansgar Friday night.
MARSHALLTOWN — The Mason City High baseball team swept Marshalltown on the road last night, 14-4 in five innings and 8-3. Alex Gold had five hits, five runs batted in and a grand slam to lead the Mohawks, while Kaden Tyler had three hits and four RBI. Mason City has won five straight and is now 8-5 overall and 2-2 in the conference. The Mohawks host Decorah at Roosevelt Field tonight.
CLEAR LAKE — Austin Warnke had a home run and four runs batted in for Clear Lake in a 14-0, five-inning win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows last night in North Central Conference baseball last night. Jett Neuberger had a two-hit shutout, striking out 14. Clear Lake is 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference and will travel to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tonight.
— other baseball
West Fork 19, North Butler 3
Osage 12, Rockford 7
St. Ansgar 10, Northwood-Kensett 0
Lake Mills 2, North Iowa 1
North Union 23, Eagle Grove 13
Forest City 14, Garrigan 2 (6)
Nashua-Plainfield 6, Charles City 2
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gerrit Cole got back on track with six sharp innings, and Giancarlo Stanton hit two of the New York Yankees’ four home runs to fuel a 9-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Cole won for the first time in three starts. He allowed solo homers to Jorge Polanco and Miguel Sanó. Cole reserved two of his nine strikeouts for Josh Donaldson, who recently questioned whether Cole and other pitchers have unfairly helped their cause with sticky substances. Aaron Judge and Miguel Andújar also took Twins starter Randy Dobnak deep. Polanco added a two-run homer in the ninth.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says he’ll be “an open book” to rookie Kellen Mond as he settles into the NFL. Cousins has two years and a guaranteed $56 million remaining on his contract. In the meantime, Mond has taken to learning as much as possible about playing in the position in the pros. Watching video of Cousins in the offense has been a significant part of his education. The Vikings are bringing their third-round draft pick along slowly. Jake Browning and Nate Stanley have a head start on Mond in the competition to be the primary backup to Cousins.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have hired longtime NHL general manager Ray Shero as a senior advisor to general manager Bill Guerin. Guerin played for and worked under Shero with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Shero was fired last year by New Jersey, midway through his fifth season as general manager for the Devils. Prior to his time there, he spent eight years as general manager of the Penguins. He oversaw the 2009 Stanley Cup champions. His father, Fred Shero, coached the Philadelphia Flyers to Stanley Cup titles in 1974 and 1975.
IOWA CITY — Fillip Rebraca says Iowa’s style of play was a major part of his decision to become a Hawkeye. The six-nine native of Serbia spent the past three years at North Dakota and this past season averaged nearly 17 points and seven and-a-half rebounds.
Rebraca feels the strength of his game is his versatility.
Rebraca plans to use the extra year of eligibility provided by COVID to pursue a masters degree in finance.