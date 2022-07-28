Thursday July 28th Local Sports
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of three-run homers, Corbin Burnes won his fifth straight decision and Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 to sweep a two-game series between Central Division leaders. Tellez homered off a wild Chris Archer for a 3-0 lead in the first. He went deep against Jharel Cotton for an 8-3 advantage in a five-run fourth. Tellez has 20 homers, one shy of his career high in 2019 with Toronto, and nine multihomer games, including four this season. His only game with more RBIs was on May 4, when he had eight against Cincinnati.
INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is confident his defense will once again be a force in the Big Ten.
Ferentz says his offensive line will continue to make strides despite their inexperience heading into last season.
Ferentz gives his perspective of the rest of the offense.
Iowa opens the season September 3rd hosting South Dakota State.
IOWA CITY — Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery says the Hawkeyes were not surprised by the success they enjoyed last season. Picked to finish ninth in the Big Ten after losing national player of the year Luka Garza, the Hawkeyes posted 26 victories and won the Big Ten Tournament.
McCaffery says he will be a good compliment at forward with Kris Murray.
McCaffery hopes the expectations for Kris Murray next season aren’t too high.
Iowa finished this past season with a 26-10 record
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Athletic Department is starting to pay back the $50 million it borrowed from the school to get by following the loss of revenue brought on by the pandemic. UI Vice President Rod Lenhertz told the Board of Regents Wednesday the first payment on the debt was made recently as the fiscal year ended.
They have 15 years to pay off the loan, and Lenhertz says they would like to pay it off early. He says they will look at where they stand as things return more to normal.
The Athletic Department had to get an internal loan because State of Iowa code does not allow an external loan for operating expenses.