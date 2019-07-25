      Weather Alert
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment

Thursday July 25th “The Midday Report”

Jul 25, 2019 @ 12:43pm

Listen to the Thursday July 25th edition of “The Midday Report”

 

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
Mason City council approves development agreement for downtown hotel
Iowa DHS head says he was forced out over staff payment
Minnesota man faces drug charges after Worth County traffic stop