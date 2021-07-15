Thursday July 15th Local Sports
DALLAS — Iowa State has been picked to finish second in the Big 12 preseason football poll. The Cyclones head into the most anticipated season in school history after falling to Oklahoma in the league championship game and beating Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. 19 starters return from that team.
That’s Cyclone coach Matt Campbell who spoke at Big 12 Media Days in Dallas. Campbell says they are focused on the future and not what has been accomplished.
Campbell says the Cyclones know it will be a difficult road to a championship.
The Cyclones are also considered a contender for the College Football Playoff but must avoid the early season stumbles that have plagued them the past few years.
The biggest hurdle may be an Oklahoma team that is favored to win a seventh straight Big 12 title. Sooner coach Lincoln Riley.
Riley says he does feel the Sooners have potential.
Texas has been picked to finish third in the pre-season poll. Oklahoma State is fourth and TCU is fifth.
IOWA CITY — Iowa corner Riley Moss says there is no substitute for experience. The Ankeny native was forced into action as a freshman in 2018 and is coming off a junior season in which he recorded two interceptions during a 6-2 season. He earned third team All-Big Ten honors and says it all starts in the film room.
Moss says film study helps pick up on tendencies of opponents.
Moss says with things returning to normal the Hawkeyes feel much better about the upcoming season.
The Hawkeyes open September 4th at home against Indiana.
LINCOLN, NEBRASKA — Cedar Falls native Trev Alberts has been named the new Athletic Director at the University of Nebraska. Alberts was an All-American for the Huskers in 1993 and spent the past 12 years as the AD at Nebraska-Omaha.
Alberts was a multi-sport standout at Cedar Falls Northern University High before signing with Husker coach Tom Osborne.
Alberts takes over at a time that the Nebraska football program is struggling. The Huskers have posted a 12-20 record in three years under current coach Scott Frost.