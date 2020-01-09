Thursday January 9th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Maryland — 6:45
MASON CITY — The NIACC basketball teams swept Little Priest Tribal College in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference basketball play last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com:
== Sophomore Autam Mendez scored 26 points with 15 rebounds, eight assists and five steals to lead 6th-ranked NIACC to a 112-35 win over Little Priest. Mendez was 8 of 22 from the field, including five 3-point goals. She was also 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. It was Mendez’s third double-double of season and 11th of her career. Also for the Lady Trojans, Allie Negen scored 20 points, Sierra Morrow scored 18 points, Sydney Wetlaufer scored 14 points and Shinaana Secody scored 12 points.
== Wendell Matthews scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lift the 4th-ranked NIACC men to a 111-72 victory over Little Priest. It was Matthews’ sixth double-double of the season and 14th of his career. Matthews was 10 of 13 from the field and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line. The Trojans also received double-doubles from sophomore point guard Quentin Hardrict and sophomore forward Chandler Dean. Hardrict scored 17 points and dished out a season-high 11 assists. It was Hardrict’s first double-double of the season and fifth of his career. Dean scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. It was Dean’s first career double-double.
Both NIACC teams travel to DMACC on Saturday. You can hear the doubleheader starting at 1 o’clock on KGLO and kgloam.com
AMES, Iowa (AP) – Devon Dotson had 20 points and six assists, David McCormack added 16 points and seven rebounds, and No. 3 Kansas routed Iowa State 79-53 on Wednesday night.
The Jayhawks (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) closed the first half with a 21-3 run to take a 20-point lead. Kansas shot 52% from the field while limiting the Cyclones (7-7, 0-2) to 34%.
Ochai Agbaji added 16 points for the Jayhawks. They handed Iowa State its most-lopsided loss in the series since an 89-66 setback Feb. 12, 2011, in Lawrence.
The Jayhawks made 10 of 19 3-pointers, with Agbaji hitting 4 of 5.
Kansas held star Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton to five points – 12 below his average. Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 12 points.
IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye women have two ranked foes at home this week beginning with tonight’s game against 16th ranked Maryland. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder calls it an opportunity for her team.
Bluder expects the Terrapins to be ready to play.
You can hear the Iowa-Maryland game tonight on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at about 6:45.
MASON CITY —The NIACC wrestling team remains ranked second in the third NJCAA wrestling rankings of the season. The Trojans have held down the #2 spot in each of the rankings so far this year, with Western Wyoming being top-ranked. North Idaho is third, Iowa Western is fourth, followed by Clackamas College of Oregon. From the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, Ellsworth and Iowa Central are tied for ninth while Iowa Lakes is ranked 20th. NIACC has seven wrestlers ranked:
133 — Brock Luthens, 2nd
141 — Hunter Luke, 2nd
149 — Tony Mendoza, 2nd
157 — Kendall Sandifer, 6th
165 — Christian Minto, 4th
197 — Holt Truax, 9th
285 — Zach Santee, 2nd
NIACC wrestles at the Central College Invitational on Saturday in Pella.