Thursday January 7th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Maryland — pre-game 5:00, tipoff 6:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake wrestling at Humboldt — 7:15
IOWA CITY —- The Iowa Hawkeye women outscored Minnesota 30-13 in the third quarter in a 92-79 win on Wednesday night in Iowa City, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Freshman Caitlin Clark scored 37 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Iowa won its 42nd straight home game.
Clark finished five of nine from three point range as the Hawkeyes improved to 8-1 overall.
Iowa is 4-1 in the Big Ten. They’ll host Northwestern on Saturday in a game you’ll hear starting at 6 o’clock on KGLO.
COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND — The 5th-ranked Iowa Hawkeye men face their second straight road test tonight with a visit to Maryland. The Terrapins are 1-4 in the Big Ten but their lone victory was at nationally ranked Wisconsin. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.
McCaffery says Maryland causes matchup concerns.
As a native of the D.C. area Iowa center Luka Garza is looking forward to playing in the area he grew up, even though family and friends won’t be allowed in the arena.
Garza is hoping to get a win in his final visit to College Park.
You can hear the Iowa-Maryland game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 5 o’clock tonight with the tipoff scheduled for 6 o’clock.
IOWA CITY — Wrestling coaches want this season to end with a national tournament. Last season’s NCAA Tournament was canceled at the start of the pandemic and Iowa was favored to win it. The Hawkeyes open an abbreviated Big Ten only season later this month. Iowa coach Tom Brands.
The summer Olympics were rescheduled for this year. Brands says no matter how short the season is there needs to be a national tournament.
Brands says the Hawkeyes are doing everything they can to make sure there is a season.
Iowa opens the season hosting Nebraska on January 15th.
=== UNI opens Sunday with a pair of duals in South Dakota. Panther coach Doug Schwab.
After 10 months off Schwab says the Panthers are ready to compete.
Schwab says in a year like this the entire roster needs to prepare to compete.
UNI faces South Dakota State and North Dakota State on Sunday.