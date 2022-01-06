Weather Alert
WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect through mid-morning Friday.
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Listen to KGLO
Audio Archives
Thursday January 6th “The Midday Report”
Jan 6, 2022 @ 12:35pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Thursday January 6th
KGLO News
·
Thursday Jan 6 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
Mason City man arrested after early Friday morning vehicle pursuit
Accident in rural northern Cerro Gordo County injures three
Arraignment hearing set for Clear Lake man accused of kidnapping
North Iowa Fair Board kicks off $1.5 million capital campaign to make improvements to horse show facilities
Cerro Gordo supervisors recognize deputies who recently received Sullivan Brothers' Award of Valor
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Connect With Us