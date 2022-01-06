Thursday January 6th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Wisconsin — pre-game 7:00, tipoff 8:00
FORT DODGE — The NIACC women dropped a 67-65 decision at 19th-ranked Iowa Central last night in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play. Audrey Martinez-Stewart had 18 points and seven rebounds to lead NIACC, while Jackie Pippett had a career-high 17 points and 13 rebounds. NIACC falls to 9-4 overall and 2-4 in the conference and will host the William Penn JV on Saturday afternoon
FORT DODGE — The NIACC men led 43-32 at halftime and then held Iowa Central to 12 points in the second half on their way to a 70-44 win in conference play last night in Fort Dodge. Myles Tucker had 16 points off the bench to lead NIACC, while starters Jeffrey Skogen had 12, Jacques Kelly 11 and Devon’dre Mayfield added 10. NIACC is now 11-4 overall and 2-2 in conference play and will travel to Iowa Lakes next Wednesday.
AMES — Iowa State went cold in the second half but held on for a victory as the 11th-ranked Cyclones edged shorthanded Texas Tech 51-47. The 25th-ranked Red Raiders only dressed seven players and were without their top two scorers.
ISU coach TJ Otzelberger. The Cyclones won despite making only three of 19 shots in the second half and finishing the game with 18 turnovers.
Iowa State is now 13-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12 and will travel to Oklahoma on Saturday
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Noah Carter matched his season high with 20 points as Northern Iowa beat Valparaiso 92-65. Kevion Taylor led Valpo on Wednesday night with 17 points. UNI is now 6-7 overall and 2-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference and travel to Missouri State on Saturday.
MADISON, WISCONSIN — The Iowa Hawkeyes are on the road in the Big Ten to take on 23rd-ranked Wisconsin tonight. The game will feature two rising sophomores. Iowa’s Keegan Murray leads the nation at 24 and a half points per game and Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is third at more than 22 points per game.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says limiting turnovers is always a key against the Badgers.
Murray on the keys to the game.
Murray talks about the play of Davis.
Tipoff tonight is scheduled for just after 8 o'clock.
NORMAN, OKLAHOMA —- The 12th-ranked Iowa State women held off a fourth quarter rally to beat 23rd-ranked Oklahoma 81-71. Emily Ryan had a career-high 22 points as the Cyclones improve to 13-1.
The Cyclones won despite shooting less than 40 percent. ISU coach Bill Fennelly.
Iowa State is 2-0 in conference play and will host TCU on Saturday afternoon
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 16 rebounds, while D’Angelo Russell struggled on 3-of-12 shooting in their return to the lineup for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 98-90 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Towns had missed six games and Russell sat out five while in health and safety protocols. Anthony Edwards scored 22 points for Minnesota. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points in his return for Oklahoma City after missing one game in the protocols. Josh Giddey, one game after his first triple-double, had 14 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins has returned to the Minnesota Vikings from COVID-19 reserve. He missed the previous game while experiencing mild symptoms. That loss at Green Bay eliminated the Vikings from contention for the playoffs. They play Chicago on Sunday in a meaningless finale game. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer plans to play Cousins and all of the other regulars who are healthy enough. Cousins has one year left on his contract. He says he “certainly” wants to remain with the Vikings for the rest of his career.