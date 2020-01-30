Thursday January 30th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, Radio.com app — Clear Lake vs. Crestwood — girls game 6:00, boys follow
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Maryland — 6:30 pre-game, 7:30 tipoff
CEDAR RAPIDS — The 4th-ranked NIACC women outscored top-ranked Kirkwood 18-14 in the fourth quarter for a 63-60 win last night in Cedar Rapids, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. NIACC coach Todd Ciochetto says despite not playing their best game, he was happy to see his team pull out a significant mid-season victory.
The teams were tied at 28-28 at the half, and Ciochetto says his team was focused on wanting to get the win.
Sophomore Autam Mendez scored 22 points and freshman Sierra Lynch scored 16 points to lead NIACC to its 10th straight win. It’s the Lady Trojans first win against Kirkwood in six tries, and the two teams will meet once again in Mason City on February 22nd. NIACC is now 22-1 overall
== The NIACC men came back from a nine-point halftime deficit but could not pick up the win, as the 12th-ranked Trojans fell to 14th-ranked Kirkwood 89-88, as you also heard on KGLO. NIACC was led by sophomore Wendell Matthews with 29 points and six rebounds. Sophomore Quentin Hardrict scored 22 points with nine assists and six rebounds. NIACC falls to 17-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference
Listen to both games by heading to our KGLO Winter Sports audio archive
Both NIACC teams hsot DMACC on Saturday.
AMES — A Steve Prohm technical foul helped trigger a 17-2 run for top ranked Baylor as the Bears pulled away in the second half for a 67-53 win in Ames. Prohm was whistled with more than 12 minutes remaining and the Cyclones trailing by five.
The Cyclones made only four of 17 from three point range and were outrebounded 39-28 in falling for the seventh time in nine games.
Sophomore Rasir Bolton continue his improved play with 19 points, including four of eight from three point range. He talks about where the Cyclones need to improve to turn things around.
Iowa State falls to 2-5 in the Big 12
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – AJ Green had 27 points as Northern Iowa extended its home win streak to 12 games, rolling past Missouri State 95-66 on Wednesday night.
Austin Phyfe had 17 points and seven rebounds for Northern Iowa (18-3, 7-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Trae Berhow added 16 points. Isaiah Brown had 16 points and nine assists.
Keandre Cook had 16 points for the Bears (10-12, 4-5). Tulio Da Silva added 11 points and seven rebounds. Gaige Prim had 10 points.
The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Northern Iowa defeated Missouri State 80-57 on Jan. 11. Northern Iowa plays Evansville on the road on Saturday. Missouri State faces Indiana State at home on Saturday.
IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says the 18th ranked Hawkeyes need a big defensive effort tonight when they visit 15th ranked Maryland. Both teams are 6-3 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes won the first meeting 67-49 in Iowa City.
Iowa has won five straight. The Terrapins are riding a three game winning streak.
Home teams have dominated in Big Ten play and Maryland hopes to take advantage. The Terrapins are 11-0 at home. You can hear the Iowa-Maryland game on AM-1300 KGLO with the pre-game at 6:30 with the tipoff scheduled for 7 :30.
MASON CITY — 9th-ranked Ellsworth won seven of ten matches to down 2nd-ranked NIACC 30-11 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference wrestling last night at the NIACC gym. NIACC’s wins came from a decision by Clarence Lee-Green at 125, a technical fall from Christian Minto at 165, and a decision by Holton Truax at 197. In a battle between the two top-ranked wrestlers in the nation at 149 pounds, top-ranked Cardionte Wilson of Ellsworth beat 2nd-ranked Tony Mendoza of NIACC 5-3 in sudden victory overtime. NIACC turns right around and travels to Minnesota West tonight for a non-conference dual.