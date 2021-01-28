      Weather Alert

Thursday January 28th KGLO Morning News

Jan 28, 2021 @ 7:28am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Thursday January 28th

 

For the latest

Trending
Clear Lake woman sentenced to probation after being given deferred judgment for burgulary
Clear Lake man dead after southeast Iowa crash
Mason City man in jail after shooting at vehicle
NaturalShrimp buys VeroBlue facility in Webster City
Three arrested on drug-related charges after traffic stop, search of Mason City home