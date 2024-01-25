Thursday January 25th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, Lions TV at kribam.com — Clear Lake boys wrestling vs. Lake Mills — 7:15

IOWA CITY — Another Big Ten home loss for Iowa. Jahmir Young’s layup with just over a second remaining lifted Maryland to a 69-67 victory last night in Iowa City, as you heard on KGLO. The Hawkeyes went the final five minutes and 44 seconds without a basket.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Young finished with 22 points, including 17 in the second half.

Iowa is 3-5 in the Big Ten and visits Michigan on Saturday.

AMES — 23rd-ranked Iowa State used a late 13-1 run and beat Kansas State 78-67 last night. The teams combined for 46 fouls and 62 free throws.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger. K-State roared back from a 12 point halftime deficit but the Wildcats never led in suffering their second Big 12 loss.

The Cyclones host seventh ranked Kansas on Saturday.

Otzelberger says the Cyclones will need to be better on defense against the Jayhawks.

Iowa State is now 4-2 in the Big 12.

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI — Drake was knocked out of a share of the Missouri Valley Conference lead at Missouri State. The Bulldogs unraveled after leading by16 in the opening half in an 83-80 double overtime loss to the Bears.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. The Bulldogs were outrebounded 53-42 in having a four game win streak halted.

The Bulldogs host Northern Iowa on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are now 7-2 in the Missouri Valley.

LAWRENCE, Kansas – The Iowa State women came up just short in the two-point loss of 60-58 to Kansas Wednesday night. In a game of 24 lead changes and 11 ties, the contest wasn’t over until the final buzzer sounded. Audi Crooks had a career night while keeping her double-figure scoring streak alive, extending it to 17 games with an all-time best 25 points. It’s the rookie’s seventh 20-point game. Iowa State is now 12-6 overall and 6-2 in the Big 12

IOWA FALLS — The NIACC women’s basketball team picked up an 86-65 win at Ellsworth last night. Madison Hillman had 21 points, Tori Miller 20 points while Alexis Schroeder added 10 to lead the Trojans, who improve to 14-5 overall and 7-3 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. In the men’s game, Ellsworth jumped out to a 56-25 halftime lead in a 101-77 Panthers victory. Omarion Roberts had 24 points while Jordan Brown added 12 for the Trojans, who drop to 9-11 overall and 3-7 in the conference. Both NIACC teams will host Northeast Community College on Saturday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 38 points and the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves avoided their first three-game skid of the season, beating the Washington Wizards 118-107. Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Wolves. Minnesota was coming off a home loss to lowly Charlotte in which Towns scored 62 points. Deni Avdija scored a season-high 24 points for the Wizards, who dropped their fifth straight. It’s the fourth skid of at least that many games for the league’s second-worst team.

CHARLES CITY — The Charles City Community School District is making an application to join the North Central Conference. The Charles City School Board on Monday night approved sending a letter of inquiry to the North Central Conference as the future of the Northeast Iowa Conference is in doubt. Waverly-Shell Rock was voted out of the conference after it was determined that they were too big compared to the other conference schools, with Waverly-Shell Rock leaving on June 30th of this year. The Howard-Winneshiek School Board last week approved sending a request to the Upper Iowa Conference for Crestwood High School in Cresco to seek admission. If that was approved, it would leave four schools in the NEIC with Charles City, Decorah, New Hampton and Waukon, with the Upper Iowa Conference potentially targeting other NEIC schools to become members. The North Central Conference is currently made up of Clear Lake, Algona, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Humboldt, Iowa Falls-Alden, St. Edmond of Fort Dodge and Webster City. The North Central Conference is expected to take up Charles City’s letter of inquiry in the near future.

IOWA CITY — Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands is telling his Hawkeye wrestlers suspended due to a gambling investigation to be ready. Brands made his comments following court filings alleging misconduct against DCI agents in an investigation that shelved a number of Iowa starters.

Back in November Brands wondered why more questions were not directed toward the initiators of the probe and why athletes at Iowa and Iowa State were singled out.

Brands would not elaborate on what he means by “be ready” and if there are still options for the suspended wrestlers to compete.

The Iowa men’s wrestling team travel to Illinois and Northwestern this weekend.