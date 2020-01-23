Thursday January 23rd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Ohio State — 6:45
MASON CITY – The NIACC women’s basketball team picked up its 20th win of the season Wednesday with a 90-59 victory over Iowa Central.
Freshman Sierra Morrow scored 27 points with 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one blocked shot to lead the Lady Trojans, who improved to 20-1 overall and 7-0 in the conference. It was Morrow’s fourth double/double of the season.
Also for NIACC, freshman Sierra Lynch scored 24 points with five steals and two assists. Sydney Wetlaufer also reached double figures with 10 points.
NIACC’s Kelcie Hale scored eight points with six assists, five steals and three rebounds.
NIACC, which won for the eighth straight time, has won 27 straight home games dating back to the 2017-18 season.
NIACC led 44-27 at the half and outscored the Tritons 51-32 in the second half.
NIACC returns to action Saturday at Southeastern in an ICCAC contest. Game time in Keokuk is slated for 1 p.m.
== Sophomore James Harris scored a career-high 28 points, including eight 3-point goals, to lift #13 NIACC to a 87-80 victory over Iowa Central in the men’s game.
Also for NIACC, sophomore Quentin Hardrict scored 22 points with five assists. Wendell Matthews scored 14 points with 13 rebounds and Jaden Horton scored 12 points.
The double/double by Matthews was the seventh of the season for the sophomore post and 15th of his career.
NIACC (16-3 overall, 4-2 in the ICCAC) returns to action Jan. 29 at Kirkwood.
IOWA CITY — Iowa claimed its fourth straight win as the 19th ranked Hawkeyes held off 24th Rutgers in Iowa City. Iowa claimed an 85-80 win. The 85 points is the most The Scarlet Knights have given up this season. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery
Luka Garza had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Iowa won the battle on the glass 38-30.
Both teams are 5-3 in the Big Ten.
IOWA CITY — The 19th ranked Iowa Hawkeye women put a 30 game home court winning streak on the line tonight against Ohio State. The Hawkeyes are 6-1 in the Big Ten while the Buckeyes are 4-3.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who says the Hawkeyes will need to overcome a significant size disadvantage in the paint.
You can hear the Iowa-Ohio State game on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 6:45 tonight with the pre-game
AMES — Ashley Joens scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Iowa State women beat Kansas State 73-59. It was the Cyclones’ second straight win as they move to 3-3 in the Big 12.
That’s ISU coach Bill Fennelly who says outside of Baylor there is a lot of parity.
Iowa State is now 11-6 overall and will host Kansas on Saturday.