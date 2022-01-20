Thursday January 20th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond — girls 5:00, boys follow
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Minnesota — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00
PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY — Iowa’s three-game winning streak was snapped at Rutgers last night as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Ron Harper Junior gave the Scarlet Knights a 48-46 lead with a pair of free throws with two seconds remaining. It capped a dreadful shooting night for the Hawks who made only 17 of 61 shots.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. The teams combined to commit 31 fouls and make just 35 field goals.
Keegan Murray led Iowa with 13 points and 13 rebounds and was whistled for a foul while guarding Harper in the final seconds.
Next up for Iowa is a home game against Penn State on Saturday afternoon
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kevion Taylor had a season-high 22 points as Valparaiso narrowly defeated Northern Iowa 83-80 in overtime. Ben Krikke’s basket with 1:40 left in overtime gave Valparaiso the lead for good with his two free throws with eight seconds left ensuring the victory. Noah Carter led the Panthers on Wednesday night with a career-high 33 points. Panther star A.J. Green tested positive for COVID and did not make the trip
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Terry Roberts had 18 points and Rienk Mast scored 17 and grabbed eight rebounds and Bradley beat Drake 83-71. Tucker DeVries had 17 points for the Bulldogs.
AMES — The 7th-ranked Iowa State women were outscored 14-4 in the third quarter as the shorthanded Cyclones lost to 15th-ranked Texas 66-48 in Ames. ISU was without Ashley and Aubrey Joens, who were out due to COVID protocols.
That’s Cyclone coach Bill Fennelly. With the Joens sisters out the Cyclones struggled on offense and made only 12 of 43 shots in the game.
Fennelly says Texas dominated the game with defense.
The Cyclones are 16-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12.
MINNEAPOLIS — It will be a homecoming of sorts for Iowa center Monica Czinano tonight when the 25th-ranked Hawkeye women visit Minnesota. Czinano grew up near the Twin Cities and her sister, Maggie, is guard for the Gophers.
Czinano says while a lot of family and friends will be in Williams Arena she is trying to stay focused on the game.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder is concerned about guarding a Minnesota team that is connecting on nearly 40 percent from three point range.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 o’clock tonight with the pre-game at 6:45 on AM-1300 KGLO
BOONE — Former NIACC men’s basketball and current DMACC women’s basketball coach Steve Krafcisin has announced he’s retiring at the end of the season. Krafcisin was the head men’s coach at NIACC from 1997 to 2005 where he was 122-136, and then headed to DMACC to take over the women’s program, where his record heading into tonight’s game with Iowa Central being 344-169. 13 of his 17 teams have won 19 or more games in a season. Prior to coming to NIACC, Krafcisin spent time being an assistant coach at Iowa State under Johnny Orr and Tim Floyd as well as at North Dakota State. Krafcisin was a center who helped guide the University of Iowa men’s basketball team to the Final Four in 1980.
ESTHERVILLE — The 7th-ranked NIACC wrestling team topped 20th-ranked Iowa Lakes 34-12 in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference dual in Estherville on Wednesday night. Deville Dentis picked up a pin at 149 pounds while the Trojans also picked up technical fall victories from 141-pounder Quentrevion Campbell and 157-pounder Ryan Van Donselaar. In the highlight match of the night, NIACC’s 2nd-ranked wrestler Jose Valdez edged 9th-ranked Massoma Endene 2-1 at 197 pounds. NIACC is off until next Thursday when they host Ellsworth in a conference dual.