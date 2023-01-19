Thursday January 19th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake basketball vs. St. Edmond — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 5:50, girls 6:00, boys follow

MASON CITY — Both NIACC basketball teams fell to Iowa Lakes last night in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play. A fourth-quarter comeback attempt by NIACC fell short in the women’s game as Iowa Lakes posted a 53-48 decision. Sophomore guard Audrey Martinez-Stewart led NIACC with 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. Kourtney Manning and Kameron Jones both added 11 as the Trojans drop to 11-7 overall and 4-3 in the conference and will host Marshalltown Community College on Saturday. In the men’s game, 12th-ranked Iowa Lakes led 47-37 at the half on their way to a 105-92 win. NIACC was led by Miles Tucker with 29. Three others scored in double figures with Jaydin Dunlap scoring 18, Chett Helming adding 11 and Koen Derry had 10. NIACC drops to 8-12 overall and 2-6 in the conference and will host the Wartburg College JV on Sunday afternoon.

EAST LANSING — A bizarre finish as the 10th-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women escaped at Michigan State last night 84-81, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. It featured an intentional foul called on Iowa’s Caitlin Clark with five seconds remaining in overtime and the Hawkeyes leading by three and a Spartan turnover with two seconds remaining and a chance to win it.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes won despite being without two starters in overtime. McKenna Warnock left the game with an injury early in the third quarter and center Monica Czinano fouled out with just over two minutes remaining in regulation. She scored 22 points.

The Hawkeyes are 7-1 in the Big Ten

AMES — The 18th-ranked Iowa State women edged Oklahoma State 69-64 in Ames last night. With head coach Bill Fennelly attending the funeral of his mother, associate head coach Jodi Steyer directed the Cyclones.

Steyer says the coaches were able to speak with Fennelly after the game.

The Cyclones improve to 4-2 in the Big 12.

DES MOINES — Drake’s 11-game home winning streak is over. The Bulldogs were held scoreless the final two minutes of overtime in a 65-62 loss to Missouri State last night. It was a game the Bulldogs led by 13 at halftime.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries.The Bulldogs led by as many as 14 points before the Bears turned the game around.

The Bulldogs only scored 28 points after halftime.

Tucker DeVries led Drake with 26 points. The Bulldogs drop to 5-4 in Missouri Valley action.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Trey Campbell had 20 points in Northern Iowa’s 65-63 victory against Illinois State on Wednesday night. Campbell also contributed five rebounds for the Panthers (10-9, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Bowen Born scored 11 points. Campbell put up 14 points in the first half for Northern Iowa, who led 33-30 at the break. Northern Iowa took the lead for good with 4:52 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Campbell to make it a 57-55 game. Both teams next play Saturday. Northern Iowa visits UIC while Illinois State hosts Valparaiso.

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver’s record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Behind Murray and Jokic, the Nuggets won their 15th straight at home. Jokic finished with 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds as he navigated foul trouble. The two-time reigning NBA MVP passed Alex English for the most assists in team history. Jaden McDaniels led seven Minnesota players in double figures with 18 points.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kevin O’Connell enjoyed a strong debut as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings with a record-setting wide receiver, a productive offense and a division title. His second season will bring a new set of challenges that starts with a resurrection of the defense. O’Connell said he has not yet finalized the coaching staff for 2023. The fate of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is in question. The Vikings managed to win 13 games while ranking second-worst in yards allowed in the NFL and fourth-worst in points allowed during the regular season.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Right-hander Chris Paddack and the Minnesota Twins have finalized a $12,525,000, three-year contract, an agreement that allows the pitcher to earn an additional $2.5 million in the deal’s final season. Paddack, recovering from Tommy John surgery, agreed Friday to a $2.4 million, one-year contract. The new superseding deal calls for salaries of $2.5 million this year, $2,525,000 in 2024 and $7.5 million in 2025. Paddack, 27, had Tommy John surgery for the second time on May 18, after making just five starts for the Twins following his arrival in a trade with San Diego. Recovery typically takes at least a year.