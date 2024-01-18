Thursday January 18th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, Lions TV at kribam.com — Clear Lake basketball vs. Humboldt — girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City girls vs. Northwood-Kensett — 7:30

CEDAR RAPIDS — The NIACC basketball teams were swept at Kirkwood last night in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play. After jumping out to a one-point lead after the first quarter, the Trojan women were outscored by Kirkwood 23-20 in the second quarter and 22-9 in the third quarter as the Eagles posted a 71-57 victory. Madison Hillman had 16 points while Alexis Schroeder added 12 as NIACC drops to 11-5 overall and 4-3 in the conference. The Kirkwood men led by nine at the half and then outscored NIACC 53-32 in the second half for a 92-62 win. Omarion Roberts had 17 points, Ra’Mir Scott added 10 while Malaki Johnson-Bassey had 10 off the bench for the Trojans, who drop to 8-9 overall and 2-5 in the conference. Both NIACC teams will host Southwestern on Saturday.

NORMAL, ILLINOIS — Drake raced out to a 16-point halftime lead and rolled to a 77-56 victory at Illinois State last night. The Redbirds got no closer than 10 in the second half as the Bulldogs improve to 6-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference and 15-3 overall.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. It was the Bulldogs’ third straight win and their second straight blow out victory on the road.

Tucker DeVries scored 25 points. Center Darnell Brodie had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Drake shot 56 percent for the game.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nate Heise had 20 points in Northern Iowa’s 83-72 win over Belmont on Wednesday night.

Heise added 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Panthers (10-8, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Trey Campbell added 15 points while going 3 of 5 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line, and also had five assists. Tytan Anderson and Bowen Born both added 13 points.

Panthers coach Ben Jacobson also made history on Wednesday night with the win, tying former Oklahoma State coach Henry Iba for the Missouri Valley Conference all-time record for wins against league opponents with 187 victories. Oklahoma State was a member of the conference between 1925-1956.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — The unbeaten start to Big 12 play for the Iowa State women ended last night at Texas Tech. The Lady Raiders connected on 13 three pointers and beat the 24th-ranked Cyclones 71-63. Tech led by as many as 14 in the final quarter. The Cyclones shot only 39 percent, including six-of-27 from three point range.

That’s Cyclone coach Bill Fennelly who says Texas Tech played well.

The loss dropped ISU to 5-1 in the Big 12 and 12-5 overall. They will move to 6-1 after it was announced on Wednesday that Saturday’s game at home against TCU has been canceled due to a lack of players for the Horned Frogs. Big 12 rules mandate TCU forfeit the game. It means the Cyclones will have a week off.

Iowa State will play at Kansas next Wednesday.

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 27 points and eight assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 124-117 win against the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons, who beat the Wizards on Monday, are 2-35 after winning two of their first three games, including a 28-game losing streak that matched the NBA record. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27 points for Minnesota, which has won three straight. Jaden McDaniels had 23 points and Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 16 assists. Jaden Ivey scored 32 points for the Pistons, who were starting a six-game homestand without Cade Cunningham (knee). Bojan Bogdanovic had 20 points and Jalen Duren added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

— junior college wrestling on Wednesday night

NIACC women 30, Iowa Lakes 10

#16 NIACC men 42, Iowa Lakes 12