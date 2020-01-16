Thursday January 16th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Minnesota — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake girls at Hampton-Dumont-CAL — pre-game 7:30, tipoff 7:45
MASON CITY – Sophomore Autam Mendez scored 31 points with 12 rebounds and a career-high seven assists to lift 5th-ranked NIACC to a 84-69 victory over Iowa Lakes in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference women’s basketball action Wednesday night in the NIACC gym, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com.
Mendez was 11 of 31 from the field, including six 3-point goals. She also dished out four assists. It was Mendez’ fourth double/double of the season and 12th of her career.
Sierra Lynch scored 17 points and Kelcie Hale scored 13 points.
For NIACC it’s their 25th straight home win as they improve to 17-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
=== The 10th-ranked NIACC men’s basketball team dropped a 108-96 decision to 15th-ranked Iowa Lakes in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest Wednesday night in the NIACC gym, as you also heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com
Iowa Lakes led 55-50 at the half and outscored the Trojans 53-46 in the second half.
Iowa Lakes was led by Keshawn Pegues with 25 points. Justin Brookens scored 20 points and Malcom Clayton scored 16 points.
NIACC was led by sophomore Chandler Dean with 29 points. Deundra Roberson and Quentin Hardrict both scored 22 points for the Trojans.
Both NIACC teams travel to Ellsworth on Saturday.
WACO, Texas (AP) – Second-ranked Baylor has won its 13th game in a row. The 14-1 Bears beat Iowa State 68-55 and are the only Big 12 team to make it through the first four conference games without a loss. Davion Mitchell had 17 points for Baylor. He hit three free throws in the final second of the first half, then made two 3-pointers early in the second half as the Bears started stretching the lead. Prentiss Nixon and Rasir Bolton both had nine points for Iowa State. The Cyclones fall to 1-3 in the Big 12 and 8-8 overall.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half and Northern Iowa rallied to beat Valparaiso 88-78. The Panthers had 10 turnovers in the first half that Valparaiso, which shot 53%, turned into 16 points, to trail 42-36. Northern Iowa, which closed the first half with a 3-pointer, scored the first 17 points of the second half, hitting every shot – six field goals, including three 3-pointers, and two free throws. Valparaiso clawed back, getting within one point on two occasions but in the last minute the Panthers made 7 of 8 free throws for their fourth-straight win.
IOWA CITY — The 22nd ranked Iowa Hawkeye women bid for their fifth straight win Thursday night with a visit to Minnesota. The Gophers have dropped four straight.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who says another key is limiting the Gophers from three point range.
You can hear the Iowa-Minnesota game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 6:45 tonight.
AMES — The Iowa State women fell to 1-3 in the Big 12 with a 77-74 loss to TCU. Ashley Joens had 31 points and 15 rebounds for the Cyclones.
Coach Bill Fennelly. The loss was Iowa State’s third straight and the Cyclones’ fourth home loss of the season.
Iowa State drops to 9-6 overall and will travel to Oklahoma State on Sunday.