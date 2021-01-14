      Weather Alert

Thursday January 14th KGLO Morning News

Jan 14, 2021 @ 7:30am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Thursday January 14th

 

For the latest

Trending
Clear Lake woman dies from injuries sustained in February accident
Iowa’s governor says ‘a lot of questions’ remain about presidential election
Unusually sharp exchange on Iowa legislature’s opening day
Improvements taking place at North Iowa Events Center
Winter Storm, Blizzard Warnings in effect for north-central Iowa