Thursday January 13th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Indiana — pre-game 7:00, tipoff 8:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Clear Lake girls vs. Roland-Story — pre-game 7:15, tipoff 7:30
ESTHERVILLE — The NIACC men had an 18-point halftime lead erased but held on for an 83-81 win at 14th-ranked Iowa Lakes last night in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play. It’s NIACC’s second win over a rated team this season, beating then-17th-ranked Bryant & Stratton by a point on November 1st. Myles Tucker came off the bench to score 18 points to lead the Trojans. Noah Rigatuso had 14, Cortaviaus Seales and Jacques Kelly each had 11 while Jeffrey Skogen added 10 points, including securing a rebound after a missed Iowa Lakes free throw with four seconds to go and making one of two free throws to secure the NIACC win. NIACC is now 12-4 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
ESTHERVILLE — Ihari Oromo made a layup as time expired as Iowa Lakes edged NIACC 79-78 in the women’s game last night. NIACC trailed 61-50 after three quarters and outscored the Lakers 28-18 in the final 10 minutes. The Trojans briefly took a 78-77 lead with five seconds to go after a Jackie Pippett free throw, but Iowa Lakes got the ball to Oromo, who drove 10 feet to the basket for the final score. Audrey Martinez-Stewart had 24 points while Alyssa Hames had 16 points to lead NIACC. Mason City High alum Jaeda Whitner led Iowa Lakes with 16. NIACC is now 10-5 overall and 2-5 in the conference. Both NIACC teams will host DMACC on Saturday afternoon, games you can hear on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 1 o’clock.
IOWA CITY — Rebounding has been a focus as Iowa gets set to host Indiana tonight. The Hawkeyes are the worst rebounding team in the Big Ten and that has been on full display in a 1-3 start to the league race.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who hopes his team is energized after a week off.
Attendance at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has cratered this season to under 11-thousand fans per home game and eight o’clock starts have featured several small crowds. Thursday is another late start.
You can hear the Iowa-Indiana game on AM-1300 KGLO tonight starting with the pre-game at 7 o’clock with the tipoff scheduled for 8 o’clock.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Roman Penn and Tucker DeVries scored 16 points apiece and Drake won its 10th consecutive home game, defeating Illinois State 86-75 on Wednesday night. Penn was 8-for-10 shooting and distributed six assists. Kendall Lewis scored 20 points for the Redbirds.
IOWA CITY — In a season full of pauses Iowa women’s coach Lisa Bluder hopes her team is building momentum. Coming off their most impressive victory of the season at Nebraska, the Hawkeyes face another road challenge tonight at Purdue.
Bluder says it was the way she expects her team to play.
Center Monica Czinano says it was the consistent effort the Hawkeyes need.
The Hawkeyes are 8-4 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten
MASON CITY — The weather forecast has pushed Mason City High’s varsity basketball games against Marshalltown scheduled for Friday night to tonight. The varsity girls game will start at 6:15 tonight with the boys game to follow. The 9th and 10th grade boys basketball games and the junior varsity girls games have been cancelled.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins will retire the uniform number of former pitcher Jim Kaat. He was recently elected to the Hall of Fame. The Twins will add Kaat’s 36 to their wall of retired numbers during a pregame ceremony at Target Field on July 16. Kaat will join Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek, Kirby Puckett, Bert Blyleven, Tom Kelly and Joe Mauer on the list of retired numbers. Jackie Robinson’s 42 has been set aside for all teams. Kaat spent 13 seasons with the Twins and remains their all-time leader with 178 wins.