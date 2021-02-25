Thursday February 25th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Michigan — pre-game 5:00, tipoff 6:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Class 3A boys substate semifinal — Clear Lake vs. Spencer — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00
NEW HAMPTON — St. Ansgar is headed back to the girls state basketball tournament after a 56-46 win over Turkey Valley in the Class 1A Region 3 championship game played last night in New Hampton. Hali Anderson had 19 points to lead the Saints, who are now 22-1 overall and will face Montezuma in the state quarterfinal round next Wednesday night at 8 o’clock at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
HAMPTON — Dike-New Hartford broke away from a six-point lead after the first quarter, outscoring West Hancock 55-19 in the final three quarters for a 72-30 win in a Class 2A regional final last night in Hampton. West Hancock ends their season with a 19-6 record.
— Class 3A boys Substate 2 semifinals tonight
Spencer at Clear Lake
Humboldt at Algona
IOWA CITY — A key stretch begins for the 9th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes as they visit 3rd-ranked Michigan tonight. They will conclude the week on Sunday with a visit to 4th-ranked Ohio State. Senior guard Jordan Bohannon calls it an opportunity for the Hawkeyes.
Despite a COVID pause the Wolverines are running away with the Big Ten regular season title. They are 11-1 in the league race and 16-1 overall. Junior guard Joe Wieskamp on the importance of this week.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says the Hawkeyes have made strides in all facets of defense.
McCaffery says Michigan is solid in a number of areas.
The Hawkeyes are currently fourth in the Big Ten with a record of 11-5. You can hear the Iowa-Michigan game tonight on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 5 o’clock with the tipoff at 6 o’clock.
AMES — The Iowa State women made 13-of-27 from three point range and hammered 18th-ranked West Virginia 85-68 Wednesday night on Senior Night in Ames.
Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly. It was a resume building win for the Cyclones who claimed their second victory of the season over a ranked team.
Iowa State is now 11-6 in the Big 12.
CEDAR FALLS — The Drake women outscored UNI 30-11 in the third quarter and rolled to a 77-56 win in Cedar Falls. Grace Berg led four Bulldogs in double figures with 18 points as Drake improves to 11-5 in Missouri Valley play.
That’s Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk who says the Bulldogs picked it up defensively in the second half.
The Panthers were just seven of 40 from three point range as they drop to 7-7 in the Valley.
MASON CITY — 9th-ranked NIACC used two pins, a forfeit win and a technical fall to beat 6th-ranked Iowa Central 26-23 last night at home. Clarence Lee-Green at 125 pounds and Jose Valdez at 197 pounds picked up falls, Brody Hawtry picked up a forfeit win at 149 pounds, while Christian Minto at 165 pounds picked up a technical fall. Chase McCleish also picked up a decision for NIACC, as they improve to 2-1 in duals and will return to action on March 7th at the North Central District meet in Council Bluffs.
— Junior college volleyball last night
NIACC 3-2 Ellsworth (25-20, 25-27, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9)