KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Thursday February 23rd “The Midday Report”

February 23, 2023 12:33PM CST
Share

For the latest

Trending

1

Plymouth woman charged with child endangerment resulting in death
2

Mason City woman charged with arson, burglary after incident at Clear Lake home
3

Mason City man accused of shooting woman with an arrow to plead guilty
4

South Dakota man charged with sexually assaulting minor female
5

Clear Lake woman accused of illegally entering apartment while as manager and committing theft pleads guilty