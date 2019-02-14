Thursday February 14th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam. com, KRIB mobile app — State Wrestling Tournament

= 9:00 AM — 3A 1st round/1st round consolation

= 1:30 PM — 1A first round/1st round consolation

= 6:00 PM — 2A first round/1st round consolation

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, KGLO mobile app — 1A boys district quarterfinal doubleheader at Newman

= 6:30 — Central Springs vs. West Hancock

= 8:00 — Belmond-Klemme vs. Newman

== 3A girls Region 2

at Humboldt — Clear Lake 72, Kuemper of Carrol 42

Roland-Story 50, Carroll 44

Regional final Saturday in Clarion

== 3A girls Region 3

Osage 55, Forest City 40

Crestwood 28, New Hampton 20

Regional final Saturday in Charles City

== 1A girls Region 2 quarterfinals

Garrigan 58, Newman 35

North Butler 44, Tripoli 36

Clarksville 69, Rockford 33

Kee 31, Turkey Valley 30

== 1A girls Region 1 quarterfinals

West Hancock 70, West Bend-Mallard 17

== 2A girls Region 3 quarterfinals

Grundy Center 70, Lake Mills 15

West Fork 56, St. Ansgar 49

== 1A boys District 3

First Round Wednesday —- North Union 64, Northwood-Kensett 39

Quarterfinals Thursday at Garrigan

6:30 — St. Edmond vs. North Iowa

8:00 — North Union vs. Garrigan

Quarterfinals Thursday at Newman (KGLO)

6:30 — Central Springs vs. West Hancock

8:00 — Newman vs. Belmond-Klemme

== 1A boys District 4

First round at Clarksville Wednesday

Riceville 49, North Butler 38

Clarksville 45, West Central of Maynard 39

Quarterfinals Thursday at Rockford

6:30 — Janesville vs. Clarksville

8:00 — Riceville vs. Rockford

Quarterfinals Thursday at St. Ansgar

6:30 — Nashua-Plainfield vs. Turkey Valley

8:00 — Tripoli vs. St. Ansgar

== 2A District 4 Thursday at Cresco

6:30 — Aplington-Parkersburg vs. New Hampton

8:00 — Osage vs. Crestwood

== 2A District 3 Thursday at Jewell

6:30 — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. South Hardin

8:00 — Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. South Hamilton

== 2A District 2 Thursday at Forest City

6:30 — Forest City vs. Estherville Lincoln Central

8:00 — Lake Mills vs. Pocahontas

DES MOINES — Osage finished third in the Class 2A state dual wrestling tournament on Wednesday in Des Moines, while Lake Mills finished fifth in Class 1A. Osage won their state quarterfinal match to PCM 47-21 but fell to Solon in the semifinals 48-22. Osage then beat Crestwood 37-33 in the third place match. For Lake Mills, they fell in the opening match to West Sioux 42-30, but came back to win their two consolation matches, 44-25 over Missouri Valley and 42-25 in the fifth place match over Emmetsburg. Don Bosco won the 1A championship 48-18 over Denver. West Delaware beat Solon 45-12 for the 2A title. Southeast Polk won the 3A title with a 37-27 win over Waverly-Shell Rock.

DES MOINES — The traditional state wrestling tournament begins today at Wells Fargo Arena with first round and first round consolation matches in each class. Mason City has four wrestlers in the 3A tournament, with Cullan Schriever trying to win a third state title. In Class 1A, Lake Mills and Central Springs each have four wrestlers while Newman and West Hancock each have three. In Class 2A, Osage leads the way from the area with five qualifiers while Clear Lake has four. The 3A session starts at 9:00 AM, the 1A session starts at 1:30, while the 2A session starts at 6:00. You can hear coverage of area wrestlers when they are on the mats on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com

— Junior college basketball last night

NIACC women 101, Little Priest Tribal College 66 (NIACC – 20-5 overall, 11-1 in ICCAC)

NIACC men 121, Little Priest Tribal College 101 (NIACC – 20-3 overall, 10-1 in ICCAC)