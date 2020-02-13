Thursday February 13th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — Class 1A girls regional first round — Newman vs. Northwood-Kensett — POSTPONED
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Indiana — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00
— Girls tournament basketball starts tonight with opening-round games in Class 1A. Games involving area schools:
== 1A Region 2
Northwood-Kensett at Newman — postponed, make-up date to be announced
North Iowa at AGWSR
Valley Lutheran at North Butler
== 1A Region 3
Rockford at Janesville
Nashua-Plainfield at Riceville
MASON CITY — The Mason City High girls learned their post-season schedule as Class 4A regional brackets were released on Wednesday afternoon. The 13th-ranked Mohawks will get a bye into the Region 2 semifinal round, where they will host either Spencer or Storm Lake on Saturday evening February 22nd. Those two teams will play on Wednesday February 19th. On the other side of the Region 2 bracket, Webster City faces Boone in the quarterfinals, with the winner playing at 5th-ranked Ballard in the semifinals. The regional championship game will be on Tuesday February 25th at the highest remaining seed.
2020 11th Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – February 12, 2020
NOTE: FINAL RANKINGS FOR CLASS 1A-2A-3A
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 21-0 1
2 Marquette Catholic 20-1 2
3 North Mahaska 18-2 3
4 Algona Bishop Garrigan 20-1 4
5 Montezuma 20-1 5
6 MMCRU 20-0 6
7 Saint Ansgar 18-2 7
8 Exira-EHK 19-1 8
9 Kingsley-Pierson 17-4 9
10 Springville 17-4 10
11 Burlington Notre Dame 17-4 11
12 Central Decatur 17-3 14
13 Central Elkader 18-3 15
14 AGWSR 16-5 NR
15 Clarksville 18-3 NR
Dropped Out: Woodbury Central (12), Colo-Nesco (13)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 21-0 1
2 West Hancock 21-1 2
3 North Linn 19-1 3
4 MFL-MarMac 18-2 4
5 Osage 19-2 5
6 West Branch 18-3 6
7 Mediapolis 20-1 7
8 Western Christian 14-7 8
9 Van Buren 19-3 10
10 Maquoketa Valley 17-4 10
11 Nodaway Valley 19-2 15
12 Logan-Magnolia 18-3 11
13 AHSTW 18-3 12
14 Emmetsburg 15-5 14
15 Panorama 18-3 13
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 19-1 1
2 Clear Lake 19-2 4
3 Bishop Heelan 16-4 2
4 Red Oak 18-3 7
5 North Polk 16-5 8
6 Roland-Story 17-3 3
7 Okoboji 20-1 9
8 Crestwood 17-4 5
9 Des Moines Christian 19-2 6
10 Davenport Assumption 12-7 10
11 Cherokee 15-5 13
12 Monticello 16-5 12
13 West Marshall 17-2 14
14 West Liberty 17-4 11
15 Unity Christian 15-6 NR
Dropped Out: Hampton-Dumont-CAL (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 19-0 1
2 Marion 19-0 2
3 Glenwood 21-0 3
4 Center Point-Urbana 19-1 4
5 Ballard 18-1 5
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 17-2 6
7 Lewis Central 15-5 7
8 Gilbert 17-3 8
9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 14-6 9
10 Central DeWitt 17-2 10
11 Keokuk 16-3 14
12 Grinnell 14-5 11
13 Mason City 10-10 13
14 ADM 14-5 NR
15 Maquoketa 16-5 NR
Dropped Out: Clear Creek-Amana (12), Knoxville (15)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 19-0 1
2 Dowling Catholic 17-3 2
3 Johnston 18-2 3
4 Waukee 17-2 4
5 Cedar Falls 16-4 7
6 Southeast Polk 17-3 5
7 Waterloo West 16-4 8
8 Davenport North 16-2 10
9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 17-3 6
10 Urbandale 14-6 9
11 West Des Moines Valley 13-7 11
12 Ankeny Centennial 11-9 12
13 Ames 10-10 13
14 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 15-5 14
15 Sioux City East 14-6 15
Dropped Out: None
MASON CITY – The 12th-ranked NIACC men’s basketball team topped Dakota County Technical College 93-87 in a non-conference contest Wednesday night in the NIACC gym.
NIACC, which trailed by 17 points in the first half, trailed 45-44 at the half and outscored the Blue Knights 49-42 in the second half to improve its overall record to 20-5.
It is the second straight 20-win season for the Trojans, who were 25-5 a year ago. It is the first back-to-back 20-win seasons since the Trojans were 20-12 in 1993-94 and 24-12 in the national championship season of 1994-95.
In Wednesday’s victory, sophomore Deundra Roberson scored 21 points and sophomore Quentin Hardrict scored 18 points with six rebounds and five assists. James Harris scored 13 points and dished out a game-high eight assists.
Also for NIACC, Wendell Matthews scored 13 points with six rebounds and Trey Sampson scored 10 points with nine rebounds and Chandler Dean scored nine points with nine rebounds.
NIACC returns to action Saturday in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest at Iowa Central. Game time in Fort Dodge is slated for 3 p.m.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Kristian Doolittle scored 20 points to help Oklahoma defeat Iowa State 90-61 on Wednesday night.
Brady Manek scored 18 points and Alondes Williams scored all 14 of his points in the second half for the Sooners (16-8, 6-5 Big 12), who outscored the Cyclones 50-25 after the break.
Oklahoma followed up Saturday’s victory over No. 13 West Virginia by avenging its loss at Iowa State a month earlier and falling a point short of its season-high point total.
Iowa State announced Monday that point guard Tyrese Haliburton would miss the rest of the season after fracturing his left wrist. He averaged 15.2 points, a conference-leading 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. In their first game without their star, the Cyclones (10-14, 3-8) shot just 34.5% in the second half.
Terrence Lewis scored 17 points and Solomon Young added 12 for the Cyclones.
Oklahoma‘s Austin Reaves hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half to put the Sooners up 40-36 at the break. Doolittle scored 15 points in the first half.
The Sooners scored the first six points of the second half, including two layups by Williams, to take a 10-point lead.
Williams drove the lane and threw down a hard one-handed dunk to put the Sooners up 60-51 with just over 12 minutes remaining.
Manek and Jamal Bieniemy made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Oklahoma a 68-53 lead with just under 10 minutes to play, and the Sooners stretched the lead from there.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – AJ Green had 27 points and surpassed the 1,000-point milestone and Northern Iowa topped Illinois State 71-63 on Wednesday night.
Trae Berhow scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Panthers (22-3, 11-2 Missouri Valley Conference), who earned their sixth straight victory. Austin Phyfe added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Illinois State led 40-33 at the half after a 21-5 run. Northern Iowa broke away from a tie with 12 straight points in the middle of the second half to earn the win.
DJ Horne had 16 points and six rebounds for the Redbirds (8-17, 3-10). Dedric Boyd added 11 points and Keith Fisher III 10.
IOWA CITY — The Big Ten lead is on the line tonight when the 17th ranked Iowa Hawkeye women visit 10th ranked Maryland. Both teams are 11-2 in the league race. Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder.
The Hawkeyes won the first meeting 66-61 in Iowa City but Bluder says winning at Maryland will take a near perfect effort.
The Terrapins have dominated the Big Ten since joining the conference but the Hawkeyes have won three straight in the series.