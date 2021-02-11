Thursday February 11th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A girls regional first round — Newman vs. Rockford — 6:45
IOWA CITY — It was a must-needed win for 15th-ranked Iowa last night. Joe Wieskamp had 26 points and 10 rebounds as the Hawkeyes beat #25 Rutgers 79-66, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Iowa entered having lost four of five.
Wieskamp was five of seven from three point range and logged 35 minutes as Iowa moved to 8-5 in the Big Ten.
Iowa was 11 of 23 from three point range. Hawkeye coach Fran McCaffery.
Iowa travels to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in a game that will start shortly after 1:30.
DES MOINES — Drake bounced back from its first loss in convincing fashion. The Bulldogs took control late in the opening half and raced away to an 80-59 win over UNI last night. After a loss to Valparaiso, Drake coach Darian DeVries was happy with the way his team responded.
Joe Yesufu and Terrell Murphy each had 18 for the Bulldogs. It may have been a costly win. Senior forward Tank Hemphill left the game midway through the second half with a lower leg injury and DeVries says they should know more Thursday. The Bulldogs outrebounded the Panthers 42-26. UNI coach Ben Jacobson says rebounds were a big part of Drake’s run late in the second half.
Trae Berhow led the Panthers with 14 points.
MARSHALLTOWN — The NIACC men fell on the road at Marshalltown last night 75-66. Freshman Tysen Brennan had 12 points and four rebounds to lead NIACC, with sophomore McKelary Robertson added 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and a steal. NIACC drops to 0-7 and will travel to 2nd-ranked DMACC on Saturday.
MASON CITY — The NIACC women picked up their first win of the season as they beat the Graceland junior varsity 82-68 last night. Graceland replaced Marshalltown on the NIACC schedule after Marshalltown was not able to play due to COVID issues. The Lady Trojans used a 26-17 third quarter to their advantage after a 33-33 tie at the half. Kourtney Manning led three NIACC players in double figures with 25 points. NIACC is now 1-5 overall and will travel to DMACC on Saturday.
— High school girls tournament basketball starts tonight with Class 1A first round games starting at 7 o’clock:
== 1A Region 1
Rockford at Newman (AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com)
North Iowa at Northwood-Kensett
North Butler at AGWSR
== 1A Region 3
Tripoli at Nashua-Plainfield
Kee at Riceville
ESTHERVILLE — The 9th-ranked NIACC wrestling team used bonus points at four weights to beat 13th-ranked Iowa Lakes 28-21 in Estherville last night. NIACC picked up pins from Josh Barretta at 157 pounds and Chase McCleish at 184. The Trojans also gained technical falls from Brody Hawtrey at 141 and Christian Minto at 165. NIACC will return to action on Tuesday at home against 4th-ranked Iowa Western.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz says retirement is not on his mind. The Minnesota Twins have finalized their $13 million, one-year contract with the designated hitter. He was the most valuable player from the AL Central champion teams of the last two seasons. Both the 40-year-old Cruz and the Twins expressed a mutual desire for him to return all along. Cruz begins his 17th major league season. He led the Twins in home runs in 2019 and 2020. While helped immensely by his power hitting, the team is most appreciative of his leadership.