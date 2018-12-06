Thursday December 6th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Iowa State — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, KRIB mobile app — Clear Lake wrestling at St. Edmond with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows — 6:00

IOWA CITY — A late three pointer lifted the Iowa women over Iowa State last night.

Rob Brooks and Jamie Cavey Lang with the call on the Hawkeye Radio Network, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Tania Davis three pointer came with two-point-three seconds remaining in a 73-70 Hawkeye victory.

It was Iowa’s third straight win in the series. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.

Kathleen Doyle led Iowa with 22 points, Hannah Stewart had 14 points while Megan Gustafson had 13. Mason City native Makenzie Meyer scored eight points and dished out five assists. Iowa is now 6-2. Bridget Carleton had 21 points while Alexa Middleton added 20 to lead Iowa State, as the Cyclones dip to 6-2.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa State men look to continue their domination of the Cy-Hawk series when they visit Iowa on Thursday night. The Cyclones are 7-1 and have won seven of the last nine games against the Hawkeyes.

That’s ISU coach Steve Prohm who says the rivalry brings out added emotion.

This will be the first road test for the Cyclones and several freshmen who play key roles.

Iowa enters having lost two straight and in both cases the Hawkeyes were badly outscored in the paint. Iowa State’s guard heavy lineup will need to do it with dribble penetration.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was not celebrating two weeks ago when the Hawkeyes entered the national rankings and a two game losing streak will not make him push the panic button.

McCaffery is confident the Hawkeyes will bounce back with a good effort.

Iowa State’s ability to dribble drive is a concern.

McCaffery says the Cyclones are effective in a variety of ways.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 o’clock tonight, with the pre-game show starting at 6 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

MASON CITY – NIACC freshman forward Wendell Matthews was selected Wednesday as the NJCAA Division II men’s basketball national player of the week for the week of November 26-December 2.

On Tuesday, the St. Paul, Minn. native was selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference player of the week for the week of November 26-December 2.

Matthews scored 19 points with 12 rebounds in the Trojans’ 101-65 victory over No. 16 DCTC. He also scored a career-high 30 points with nine rebounds against Northeast CC at the Great Western Shootout in Fort Dodge.

Matthews is averaging 17.3 points and 8.3 rebounds (2nd in ICCAC) per contest.

Matthews is the first NIACC men’s basketball player to earn the NJCAA Division II national player of the week award since Al Davis was honored in February of the 2014-15 season.

NIACC (8-2 overall) begins conference play Saturday at No. 2 Southwestern. Game time is slated for 3 p.m. in Creston

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 35 points, Andrew Wiggins added a season-high 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-104 for their sixth victory in seven games. Towns tied a career high with six blocks and had 12 rebounds. Wiggins tied season highs with six rebounds and five assists.

IOWA CITY — A growing national trend has reached the Iowa Hawkeyes for the first time. Tight end Noah Fant announced last week that he will skip his senior season to enter the NFL Draft and he will not play in the New Year’s Day Outback Bowl against Mississippi State. He becomes the first Hawkeye under Kirk Ferentz to choose that route.

Ferentz says he would prefer to have Fant playing in the bowl game but he understands the decision.

Meanwhile Iowa’s T. J. Hockenson has been named the winner of the John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end. The redshirt sophomore has 47 catches for 717 yards and six touchdowns. He also has a rushing touchdown and says never imagined he would be in the running for a national award and was only focused on improving.

Hockenson says he is thrilled to mentioned with the best tight ends Iowa has had. Dallas Clark won the Mackey Award in 2002.

MASON CITY — 11th-ranked Iowa Western won six matches on their way to a 24-21 win over NIACC in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference wrestling dual last night at the NIACC gymnasium. NIACC jumped out to an 18-3 lead after four weights after getting pins from Mark Gonzales at 125, Hunter Luke at 141 and Tony Mendoza at 149. Iowa Western took the next five matches with three decisions, a pin and a win by forfeit to lead 24-18 heading into the final match. Zach Santee won at 285 for NIACC with a 10-4 decision. NIACC is 0-3 in duals and will be off until after the holiday break, traveling to Iowa Lakes for a dual on January 8th.