Thursday December 3rd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
= AM-1300 KGLO —- Iowa men vs. Western Illinois — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins declined to offer a 2021 contract to Eddie Rosario, their regular left fielder for the last six seasons. The Twins also decided to non-tender reliever Matt Wisler prior to MLB’s deadline. They reached one-year deals with five of their arbitration-eligible players: José Berríos ($6.1 million), center fielder Byron Buxton ($5,125,000), reliever Tyler Duffey ($2.2 million), catcher Mitch Garver ($1,875,000) and reliever Caleb Thielbar ($650,000). The 29-year-old Rosario made $7.75 million last season. He batted .257 with 13 homers and 42 RBIs with a .792 OPS.
DES MOINES — The Iowa Hawkeye women outscored Drake 38-29 in the fourth quarter in a 103-97 win in Des Moines Wednesday night as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Freshman Caitlin Clark scored 30 points and dished out 13 assists. Nine of her assists were in the second half and many were to center Monica Czinano who finished with a career high 27 points.
The Hawkeyes trailed by 11 points in the second half before rallying.
Iowa is 2-0 and opens Big Ten play on Saturday by hosting Wisconsin. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.
Grace Berg led Drake with 26 points.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 33 points and had 11 rebounds to lead No. 23 Iowa State to a 91-68 victory over TCU in a Big 12 Conference opener. It was her second double-double of the season and 20th of her career. She had 20 points in the first half against TCU (2-1, 0-1). Kristin Scott added 15 points for Iowa State (2-1, 1-0). Freshman Aubrey Joens had four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Tavy Diggs scored 19 points for the Horned Frogs, who shot 37% from the floor. Lauren Heard added 18 points and Michelle Berry had 15.
AMES — Iowa State cut a 15 point deficit to one in the waning seconds but South Dakota State held on for a 71-68 win in Ames. ISU coach Steve Prohm.
Solomon Young led the Cyclones with 24 points but ISU was only four of 23 from three point range.
The Cyclones are 1-1 and host DePaul on Sunday
IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery does not put much stock in the Hawkeyes’ lofty ranking. Sitting at third in the latest AP Poll the Hawkeyes host Western Illinois tonight.
Junior Joe Wieskamp says the ranking does not mean much right now.
Junior Connor McCaffery says it has been tough to scout this game.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 o’clock tonight, with the pre-game at 6 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO