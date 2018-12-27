Thursday December 27th Local Sports

TAMPA — Iowa’s defense will need to slow down Mississippi State dual threat quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in next week’s Outback Bowl in Tampa. The senior has passed for more than 16 hundred yards this season but is also the Bulldogs’ only thousand yard rusher and has added 12 touchdowns on the ground. He will try to solve a Hawkeye defense that gives up only 103 yards on the ground per game.

Fitzgerald says the Hawkeyes do a good job of limiting big plays.

You can hear the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 9 o’clock with kickoff at 11 o’clock. Tune in this Sunday night at 6:30 to KGLO for a special bowl preview show.

SAN ANTONIO — Iowa State’s defense has faced several good passing attacks in the Big 12 Conference and another one awaits in 13th ranked Washington State in Friday’s Alamo Bowl. Cougar quarterback Gardner Minshew has passed for nearly 4500 yards and 36 touchdowns while only being sacked 11 times. Cyclone junior defensive end JaQuan Bailey says they need to find a way to create pressure.

Bailey says it is a big challenge for an ISU defense that was ranked at the top of the Big 12.

ISU coach Matt Campbell says there are elements that make Washington State’s passing attack unique.

Campbell says Minshew’s ability makes the offense even tougher to stop.

SAN ANTONIO — Iowa State reserve offensive lineman Will Windham will close his college career in his hometown when the 24th ranked Cyclones play 13th ranked Washington State in the Alamo Bowl. Windham grew up near San Antonio in the town of Schertz, Texas.

Windham was recruited out of Clemens High School.

Windham will have his own cheering section at Friday’s game.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have reached the final week of the regular season with a spot in the playoffs still unsecured and a surging division rival boasting one of the NFL’s best defenses on the schedule. This is the type of game for Kirk Cousins to make good on that $84 million in guaranteed money. The NFC North champion Chicago Bears will pose a stiff challenge. The Bears beat the Vikings 25-20 on Nov. 18.

CHICAGO (AP) — Derrick Rose had 24 points and eight assists in just his second career game in the United Center against his former team, lifting the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-94 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and 20 rebounds as the Timberwolves won their second straight on the road.