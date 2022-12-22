Thursday December 22nd Local Sports

IOWA CITY — Eastern Illinois outscored Iowa 31-14 to start the second half and handed the Hawkeyes an embarrassing 92-83 loss in Iowa City on Wednesday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO, a game the Hawkeyes led by 14 in the opening half.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Eastern Illinois made 21 of 29 shots in the second half as the Hawkeyes fall to 8-4.

Filip Rebraca led Iowa with 24 points and eight rebounds but says he needed to be better with Kris Murray and Connor McCaffery out with injury.

Iowa now heads into the bulk of Big Ten play as they’ll travel to Nebraska next Thursday night.

IOWA CITY — Caitlin Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and reached 2,000 career points as 13th-ranked Iowa beat Dartmouth 92-54 on Wednesday afternoon in Iowa City for its fifth straight victory. Clark hit the career scoring mark in her 75th game, tying for the quickest women’s or men’s Division I player to reach the milestone. The Hawkeyes scored 34 points in the opening quarter as they improve to 10-3.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who was pleased with the effort.

Caitlin Clark on surpassing two thousand career points.

Iowa moves back into Big Ten play hosting Purdue next Thursday night.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Okay Djamgouz scored a career-high 21 points, Nate Ferguson added career bests of 17 points and nine rebounds, and Drake overwhelmed St. Ambrose 124-48. Tucker DeVries scored 21 points and pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds for Drake. Not only did the Bulldogs establish a school record for scoring margin, they knocked down a school-record 18 3-pointers, racked up a season-high 30 assists and reached the third-highest point total in program history. The game was moved from Thursday to Wednesday because of a blizzard expected to sock the state with snow, high winds and below-zero temperatures, forcing both teams to play two days in a row.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tytan Anderson had 25 points in Northern Iowa’s 62-52 victory over Saint Bonaventure. Anderson had 10 rebounds for the Panthers. Bowen Born scored 14 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Cole Henry was 4 of 7 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points. Chad Venning and Kryell Luc led the Bonnies in scoring, finishing with 12 points each.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-99 on Wednesday night to split the two-game set. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points after an illness sidelined him Monday night in Dallas’ 116-106 loss in Minnesota in which Doncic and coach Jason Kidd were ejected. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points and Christian Wood added 12 for Dallas, which had lost two in a row. Rudy Gobert returned for the Timberwolves after missing three games with a sprained ankle, finishing with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Anthony Edwards had 23 points and Austin Rivers added 21 points in his second straight start for Minnesota, which had won three straight.

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s football recruiting class took a hit on signing day when five star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor from Southeast Polk signed with Alabama. Proctor committed to Iowa at the end of June but started looking at other schools in the past month. He visited Oregon and took what turned out to be a decisive visit to Alabama over the weekend.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says prospects have the right to change their mind.

One of the biggest players landed on signing day was Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan in 2021.

AMES — Iowa State released a list of 23 members of a football recruiting class. Ankeny quarterback J.J. Kohl is one of several central Iowa standouts on the list.

That’s ISU coach Matt Campbell who says he is pleased with the class.

Among those signing a letter of admission to attend as a preferred walk-on was linebacker Rylan Barnes of West Hancock, who was a first-team all-stater this past season after recording 80.5 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Rookie Mason McTavish scored and Lukas Dostal stopped 38 shots for the Ducks, who opened the longest homestand in franchise history with their 11th loss in 14 games.