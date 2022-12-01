Thursday December 1st Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High boys vs. New Hampton — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 7:20, tipoff 7:30

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake boys at Charles City — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 7:20, tipoff 7:30

AMES — Iowa State outscored North Dakota 37-20 in the second half as the 23rd-ranked Cyclones posted a 63-44 victory on Wednesday night, overcoming a sluggish opening half in which they led 26-24 at the break. ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger.

Caleb Grill led the Cyclones with 16 points, including four of five from three point range.

Freshman Tamin Lipsey added 11 points and says the Cyclones started slow after a long trip back from Portland.

The Cyclones host St. John’s Sunday afternoon.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Drake men’s basketball team awoke from a slow start in the second half, but a late push by Indiana State propelled the Sycamores to victory in a 75-73 decision to open Missouri Valley Conference play on Wednesday. Drake suffered its first loss of the season while Indiana State began conference play in the win column. Roman Penn erupted for a career-high 32 points while dishing out four assists and swiping three steals. Tucker DeVries delivered 15 points and hauled in six rebounds. Drake drops to 6-1 overall and 0-1 in Missouri Valley Conference play and will host Illinois-Chicago in an MVC contest on Saturday.

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen had 18 points in Bradley’s 68-53 win against Northern Iowa on Wednesday night. Deen shot 7 for 14, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Braves (5-3). Rienk Mast scored 13 points while going 6 of 8 from the field, and added 11 rebounds. Connor Hickman was 4 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds. Bowen Born led the Panthers (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Tytan Anderson added eight points, eight rebounds and three steals for Northern Iowa. In addition, Trey Campbell had eight points and two steals.

IOWA CITY — The 10th-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women host 12th-ranked North Carolina State tonight in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It continues a demanding part of the schedule for the Hawkeyes who are coming off a loss to third ranked UConn.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes are 5-2. The Wolfpack are 6-1 with the lone loss coming to UConn.

Bluder says rebounding will be a key to the outcome.

Tipoff at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is scheduled for 7:30 tonight.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 29 points, five steals and three blocks to lead Minnesota to a 109-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. This was the first game of an extended absence for injured Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. Jaylen Nowell added 24 points off the bench and D’Angelo Russell had 15 points and 10 assists for the Timberwolves. They forced a season-high 27 turnovers by the Grizzlies and snapped a three-game losing streak despite a 59-29 rebound disadvantage. Ja Morant scored 24 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies.