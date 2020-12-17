Thursday December 17th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake wrestling at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows with Webster City — 6:00
DALLAS — Saturday’s Big 12 Championship Game will be a homecoming of sorts for Iowa State senior safety Greg Eisworth. A native of Grand Prairie, Texas, Eisworth grew up near AT&T Stadium.
Eisworth says it won’t be his first game in the stadium and he looks forward to his return.
Eisworth says a big part of Oklahoma’s six game win streak has been the play of freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Junior tight end Charlie Kolar says being a native of Norman, Oklahoma, adds even more to this game.
Kolar says it is only fitting they are playing the dominant program in the Big 12.
===
Since the Big 12 reinstated the Big 12 Championship Game in 2017 Oklahoma has dominated and the Sooners will be in search of their fourth straight title game win on Saturday when they play 6th-ranked Iowa State. The 10th-ranked Sooners have reached the title game after opening conference play 0-2.
That’s OU coach Lincoln Riley. The Sooners enter the contest on a six-game win streak. Riley says he does not view this as an opportunity for revenge. The Cyclones beat the Sooners 37-30 back on October 3rd.
Riley says it is not a fluke that the Cyclones have reached the title game for the first time.
Kickoff in Dallas is scheduled for just after 11 o’clock Saturday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have kept kicker Dan Bailey for now. One of the most accurate specialists in NFL history has been on a troubling run of misses. Coach Mike Zimmer said simply “we’ll see” when asked if Bailey would remain in the role this week. The Vikings released practice squad kicker Tristan Vizcaino, eliminating one option for a replacement. Bailey missed all four of his kicks in the last game: one extra point and three field goals. He ranks 11th on the league’s all-time list in career field goal percentage.
MASON CITY — Despite Governor Reynolds’ announcement of allowing more members of a student-athlete’s household to attend sporting events, Top of Iowa Conference leaders say they are not ready to move forward with that decision. In a press release from the conference, leaders say the change will be discussed with the Top of Iowa Conference athletic directors upon receiving further clarification from the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. A conference decision will be made and shared with communities once it is established, but at this time, current spectator guidelines will remain the same until further notice.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed goalie Andrew Hammond to a one-year, two-way contract. He’ll provide insurance at the position in light of an upper-body injury that will sideline Alex Stalock indefinitely. Stalock took over as their primary goalie down the stretch last season. The Wild recently traded Devan Dubnyk and signed Cam Talbot to compete with Stalock for time in the net. Hammond has played in 56 career NHL games over parts of five seasons, primarily with Ottawa. His most recent appearance was in the playoffs for Colorado in 2018.