Thursday December 12th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Iowa State — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake wrestling at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows with St. Edmond — 6:00
AMES — The Iowa Hawkeye women opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run in a 75-69 win over Iowa State in Ames last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. It was an emotional day for ISU’s Bill Fennelly, who was coaching just hours after the death of his father.
The Hawkeyes outscored the Cyclones 27-21 in the fourth quarter to win their fourth straight in the series.
The Cyclones had used a 12-3 run to tie the game at 48 after three quarters.
Kathleen Doyle had 21 points, Monika Czinano had 20, while Mason City native Makenzie Meyer scored 18 points to lead Iowa. Meyer also had a team-high five assists, two blocked shots and one steal. Iowa will host North Carolina Central at 2 o’clock on Saturday afternoon, a game you can hear on KGLO.
AMES — The 73rd meeting between Iowa and Iowa State is Thursday night in Hilton Coliseum. Iowa’s last win in Ames was in 2003 and coach Fran McCaffery says it is as tough a road game as the Hawkeyes face in the Big Ten.
Emotions ran high a year ago in Iowa City when the Hawkeyes claimed a 98-84 win.
McCaffery says a key will be defending Cyclone sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Iowa State coach Steve Prohm says while emotions will run high it is about who plays the best.
Prohm says two keys will be transition defense and guard Iowa junior center Luka Garza.
After last year’s highly charged game Prohm says it will be important to keep emotions in check.
Tipoff tonight at Hilton Coliseum is scheduled for 7 o’clock. You can hear the Iowa-Iowa State game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 6 o’clock.
CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa Panthers make their 12th appearance in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs Friday night with a visit to second ranked James Madison. The Dukes are coming off a 66-21 victory over Monmouth in the second round.
That’s UNI coach Mark Farley who says the Panther defense will be challenged by a balanced James Madison offense that averages 44 points per game.
Farley says the playoffs are a grind and there is no opportunity to celebrate wins.
Kickoff on Friday night is scheduled for 6 o’clock Iowa time, with the game being televised on ESPN2
— area high school wrestling schedule for tonight:
Des Moines Roosevelt at Mason City
== North Central Conference
Clear Lake & St. Edmond at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (6:00 on KRIB)
Humboldt & Iowa Falls-Alden at Algona
== Top of Iowa Conference
Newman, Forest City & Osage at West Hancock
Northwood-Kensett, West Fork, Eagle Grove at Nashua-Plainfield
Central Springs, North Union, St. Ansgar at Lake Mills