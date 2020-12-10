Thursday December 10th Local Sports
JOHNSTON — While Governor Reynolds announced on Wednesday that she was extending her latest COVID-19 emergency proclamation for another week, there were some changes impacting sports:
== Organized youth and adult sports and recreation leagues are allowed to resume with two spectators per participant. That includes junior high school teams.
== At all levels, including junior high and high school, cheerleaders, band members, and other participants at events are now allowed to also have two spectators each. That also includes coaches being allowed to have two spectators each.
== The new adjustments also mean the Midwest High School Hockey League, which was deemed by state officials to be a recreational league, will resume play starting this weekend.
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Behind timely defensive stops and freshman Caitlin Clark’s 14 fourth-quarter points, the University of Iowa women’s basketball team erased an 18-point deficit to stun Iowa State, 82-80, on Wednesday in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Game on Mediacom Court inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The comeback victory is Iowa’s fifth-straight win in the rivalry and extends its home-winning streak to 39 — the second longest streak in the country. The win also captures a de facto state championship for Iowa since the Hawkeyes previously defeated Northern Iowa and Drake.
Clark, who scored a career-high 34 points, put her mark on the rivalry, draining a game-winning, step-back, fallaway 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining to complete Iowa’s unthinkable comeback.
Mason City native Megan Meyer played a minute for the Hawkeyes and did not score.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 21 points and 13 rebounds and No. 19 Richmond used a 21-6 run in the second half to pull away from Northern Iowa, 78-68. Grant Golden added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders, who are 4-0. Blake Francis scored 16 points and Jacob Gilyard had 12 points and 11 assists. Tywhon Pickford had 16 points for Northern Iowa, which is 1-4. Austin Phyfe had 15 and Trae Berhow had 13. The Panthers, who tied a school record with 20 3-pointers in their opening loss to Western Kentucky, made only three of 19 tries against the Spiders.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Shanquan Hemphill had 23 points as Drake easily beat Division II McKendree 90-66 on Wednesday night. Hemphill shot 11 for 13 from the field. Roman Penn had 13 points for Drake (5-0), which won its 21st straight non-conference home game. Darnell Brodie added 10 points and Tremell Murphy had eight rebounds and three blocks. Oliver Stephen had 11 points for the Bearcats. Bryson Bultman added 10 points. Brendon Gooch had 10 points.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have invited the St. Paul Saints to become the Twins’ new Triple-A affiliate on Wednesday. The Saints are set to make the transition from the independent American Association to the Twins affiliation for the first time since this edition of the franchise was founded in 1993. The Twins also announced the invitation of the Wichita Wind Surge to become the club’s new Double-A affiliate and swapped the levels of their longstanding Class A affiliates, with the Cedar Rapids Kernels set to become the new Class A Advanced affiliate and the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels moving down to the Class A level as part of the widespread overhaul of Minor League Baseball. Besides the Kernels, two other Iowa minor league teams will continue as the Iowa Cubs will continue their affiliation with the Chicago Cubs. The Quad Cities River Bandits have been invited to become affiliates of the Kansas City Royals. The Clinton LumberKings and Burlington Bees on Wednesday were not offered an invitation to become an affiliate of a Major League Baseball team.
MASON CITY — With West Division play on pause due to Minnesota COVID-19 mandates, the North Iowa Bulls are bringing in two teams from other divisions in the NA3HL for a four-day holiday classic that gets underway later today. Bulls coach Todd Sanden says, “We’re going to bring in the Sheridan Hawks from the Frontier Division of the NA3HL in, and the St. Louis Junior Blues, who typically is a common opponent normally for us out of the Central Division. We’re going to play Sheridan on Thursday night at 7:30. We’ll play St. Louis on Friday night at 7:30. We’ll play Sheridan again on Saturday night at 7:30, and then play St. Louis at noon on Sunday.”) Sheridan comes in with a 12-1 record while St. Louis is 5-5 plus an overtime loss. Sheridan and St. Louis will face each other on Friday and Saturday with both games starting at noon at the Mason City Arena.