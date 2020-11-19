Thursday COVID update — five north-central Iowa deaths, active cases have tripled since start of the month
DES MOINES — Five more north-central Iowans have been reported dead due to COVID-19 in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning.
The five local deaths — two in Cerro Gordo County with single deaths in Floyd, Winnebago and Wright — bring the 10-county listing area’s total to 112. Cerro Gordo County’s death toll now stands at 37, Winnebago at 23, Floyd at 13 and Wright at four.
Looking at other listening area data from the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 244 new cases were reported while 73 more people have recovered.
The number of active cases as of 11 o’clock this morning was 4639, 164 more than at the same time on Wednesday, and triple the amount when compared to the 1510 active cases in the area at the start of the month. In Cerro Gordo County, there’s currently 1568 active cases as of 11 o’clock this morning, almost 320 higher than last Friday and almost 1100 more when compared to the start of the month.
The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate rose slightly when compared to yesterday and stands at 23.5%. Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day rate is at 25.2%. The number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region is up three to 94. 10 are in an intensive care unit and seven are on a ventilator.
Statewide in the same 24-hour period, 38 more people were reported dead to bring the total to 2102; 4195 more people have been confirmed to have COVID-19, while 1490 more have recovered.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|37
|2
|Butler
|3
|
|Floyd
|13
|1
|Franklin
|19
|
|Hancock
|6
|
|Kossuth
|3
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|23
|1
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|4
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|112
|5
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|2894
|12
|Butler
|830
|21
|Floyd
|841
|30
|Franklin
|641
|21
|Hancock
|740
|24
|Kossuth
|863
|44
|Mitchell
|662
|26
|Winnebago
|813
|22
|Worth
|300
|12
|Wright
|1089
|32
|
|
|
|Area Total
|9673
|244
|
|
|Active Cases 11/13/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|1568
|1249
|477
|Butler
|385
|272
|82
|Floyd
|352
|215
|60
|Franklin
|230
|141
|42
|Hancock
|402
|309
|134
|Kossuth
|409
|319
|176
|Mitchell
|416
|307
|119
|Winnebago
|342
|279
|192
|Worth
|164
|117
|46
|Wright
|371
|306
|182
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4639
|3514
|1510
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1289
|28
|Butler
|442
|1
|Floyd
|476
|
|Franklin
|392
|
|Hancock
|332
|10
|Kossuth
|451
|7
|Mitchell
|242
|7
|Winnebago
|448
|11
|Worth
|136
|2
|Wright
|714
|7
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4922
|73
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|25.2
|Butler
|22.6
|Floyd
|22.7
|Franklin
|20.6
|Hancock
|24.7
|Kossuth
|24.3
|Mitchell
|25
|Winnebago
|24.2
|Worth
|18.1
|Wright
|20.4
|
|
|Area Average
|23.5