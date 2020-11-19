      Weather Alert

Thursday COVID update — five north-central Iowa deaths, active cases have tripled since start of the month

Nov 19, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — Five more north-central Iowans have been reported dead due to COVID-19 in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning.

The five local deaths — two in Cerro Gordo County with single deaths in Floyd, Winnebago and Wright —  bring the 10-county listing area’s total to 112. Cerro Gordo County’s death toll now stands at 37, Winnebago at 23, Floyd at 13 and Wright at four.

Looking at other listening area data from the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 244 new cases were reported while 73 more people have recovered.

The number of active cases as of 11 o’clock this morning was 4639, 164 more than at the same time on Wednesday, and triple the amount when compared to the 1510 active cases in the area at the start of the month. In Cerro Gordo County, there’s currently 1568 active cases as of 11 o’clock this morning, almost 320 higher than last Friday and almost 1100 more when compared to the start of the month.

The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate rose slightly when compared to yesterday and stands at 23.5%. Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day rate is at 25.2%. The number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region is up three to 94. 10 are in an intensive care unit and seven are on a ventilator.

Statewide in the same 24-hour period, 38 more people were reported dead to bring the total to 2102; 4195 more people have been confirmed to have COVID-19, while 1490 more have recovered.

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 37 2
Butler 3
Floyd 13 1
Franklin 19
Hancock 6
Kossuth 3
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 23 1
Worth
Wright 4 1
Area Total 112 5

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 2894 12
Butler 830 21
Floyd 841 30
Franklin 641 21
Hancock 740 24
Kossuth 863 44
Mitchell 662 26
Winnebago 813 22
Worth 300 12
Wright 1089 32
Area Total 9673 244

 

Active Cases 11/19/20
 Active Cases 11/13/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 1568 1249 477
Butler 385 272 82
Floyd 352 215 60
Franklin 230 141 42
Hancock 402 309 134
Kossuth 409 319 176
Mitchell 416 307 119
Winnebago 342 279 192
Worth 164 117 46
Wright 371 306 182
Area Total 4639 3514 1510

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1289 28
Butler 442 1
Floyd 476
Franklin 392
Hancock 332 10
Kossuth 451 7
Mitchell 242 7
Winnebago 448 11
Worth 136 2
Wright 714 7
Area Total 4922 73

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 25.2
Butler 22.6
Floyd 22.7
Franklin 20.6
Hancock 24.7
Kossuth 24.3
Mitchell 25
Winnebago 24.2
Worth 18.1
Wright 20.4
Area Average 23.5
For the latest

