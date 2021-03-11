Thursday COVID update — five more area deaths; Worth County’s seven-day positivity rate at 0%
MASON CITY — Despite five more COVID-19-related deaths being reported in north-central Iowa, the number of active coronavirus cases in our listening area went back down between Wednesday and Thursday.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock Thursday morning, three new deaths were reported in Kossuth County, with one each in Cerro Gordo and Hancock counties. That brings the listening area’s death total for the pandemic up to 376.
In the same 24-hour period, only seven new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our listening area while 23 more people have recovered. The active case count as of 11 o’clock this morning in the ten-county listening area was at 1631, down from 1654 at the same time on Wednesday.
In Cerro Gordo County, only one new case was identified while eight new recoveries were reported, moving the county’s active case count down from 477 to 469.
Worth County is one of three counties statewide that has not had a positive test recorded in the last seven days. Worth County health officials say they’ve conducted 86 tests over the last week with none coming back positive for COVID.
Three more COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the north-central Iowa medical region, moving the number of patients hospitalized locally to nine. Two are in an intensive care unit with both those patients being on a ventilator.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|84
|71
|13
|1
|Butler
|32
|28
|4
|
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|
|Franklin
|20
|19
|1
|
|Hancock
|32
|27
|5
|1
|Kossuth
|57
|51
|6
|3
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|31
|26
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|376
|324
|52
|5
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5390
|1
|Butler
|1680
|0
|Floyd
|1650
|0
|Franklin
|1196
|1
|Hancock
|1478
|0
|Kossuth
|2098
|0
|Mitchell
|1329
|1
|Winnebago
|1403
|2
|Worth
|706
|0
|Wright
|1814
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18744
|7
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4837
|8
|Butler
|1527
|3
|Floyd
|1414
|3
|Franklin
|1056
|0
|Hancock
|1326
|0
|Kossuth
|1865
|2
|Mitchell
|1155
|1
|Winnebago
|1236
|0
|Worth
|641
|5
|Wright
|1680
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16737
|23
|Active Cases
|3/11/21
|3/10/21
|3/5/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Thursday
|Wednesday
|Last Friday
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|
|Cerro Gordo
|469
|477
|476
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|121
|125
|126
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|195
|199
|192
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|120
|119
|118
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|120
|121
|124
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|176
|181
|194
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|134
|134
|121
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|136
|134
|136
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|57
|62
|69
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|103
|102
|102
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1631
|1654
|1658
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742