      Weather Alert

Thursday COVID update — five more area deaths; Worth County’s seven-day positivity rate at 0%

Mar 11, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — Despite five more COVID-19-related deaths being reported in north-central Iowa, the number of active coronavirus cases in our listening area went back down between Wednesday and Thursday.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock Thursday morning, three new deaths were reported in Kossuth County, with one each in Cerro Gordo and Hancock counties. That brings the listening area’s death total for the pandemic up to 376.

In the same 24-hour period, only seven new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our listening area while 23 more people have recovered. The active case count as of 11 o’clock this morning in the ten-county listening area was at 1631, down from 1654 at the same time on Wednesday.

In Cerro Gordo County, only one new case was identified while eight new recoveries were reported, moving the county’s active case count down from 477 to 469.

Worth County is one of three counties statewide that has not had a positive test recorded in the last seven days. Worth County health officials say they’ve conducted 86 tests over the last week with none coming back positive for COVID.

Three more COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the north-central Iowa medical region, moving the number of patients hospitalized locally to nine. Two are in an intensive care unit with both those patients being on a ventilator.

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 84 71 13 1
Butler 32 28 4
Floyd 41 31 10
Franklin 20 19 1
Hancock 32 27 5 1
Kossuth 57 51 6 3
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 31 26 5
Area Total 376 324 52 5

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5390 1
Butler 1680 0
Floyd 1650 0
Franklin 1196 1
Hancock 1478 0
Kossuth 2098 0
Mitchell 1329 1
Winnebago 1403 2
Worth 706 0
Wright 1814 2
Area Total 18744 7

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4837 8
Butler 1527 3
Floyd 1414 3
Franklin 1056 0
Hancock 1326 0
Kossuth 1865 2
Mitchell 1155 1
Winnebago 1236 0
Worth 641 5
Wright 1680 1
Area Total 16737 23

 

 

Active Cases 3/11/21 3/10/21 3/5/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Thursday Wednesday Last Friday March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
October 1st
Cerro Gordo 469 477 476 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 121 125 126 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 195 199 192 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 120 119 118 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 120 121 124 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 176 181 194 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 134 134 121 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 136 134 136 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 57 62 69 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 103 102 102 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1631 1654 1658 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
