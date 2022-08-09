Tuesday August 9th Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. LA Dodgers — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 9:10
Iowa State basketball builds on its identity
Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger says the style of play has been set and it is now about building on it. The Cyclones used a grinding defensive style to go from two wins in 2021 to a run to the Sweet-16 last season.
“Coming off a Sweet-16 it helps immensely because guys have that belief starting out”, said Otzelberger. “Last year we were creating a vision and now we are trying to build on that vision.”
The Cyclones finished 21st in the country last season by giving up just over 62 points per game and ranked tenth in the nation in steals.
“At the same time that doesn’t necessarily mean the outcomes will be better”, added Otzelberger. “It does not mean you are entitled to winning games but we have been really pleased with the progress we have made this summer.”
Vance provides leadership for ISU defense
Iowa State linebacker O’Rien Vance felt he still had something to offer the Cyclones. The former Cedar Rapids Washington standout decided to return for a sixth season shortly after a the 2021 campaign ended. He suffered a hamstring injury in last year’s opener and was hampered by injuries all season.
“The way the season went for me I knew later in life I would not want to look back and know I could have taken another year and potentially done something”, said Vance. “I was also looking at how many potential leaders we had leaving.”
Vance gives a veteran presence to a defense that lost several key players.
“You talk about a guy that steps into that locker room and when he speaks everybody listens it is that guy”, said Cyclone coach Matt Campbell. “O’Rien Vance is the epitome of great leaders we have had in this program.”
The Cyclones open at home against Southeast Missouri on September third.