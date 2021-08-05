Thursday August 5th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Houston — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched six effective innings, Tyler Stephenson homered to give the Reds a cushion they ended up needing, and Cincinnati held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5. Jonathan India had three hits and Joey Votto drove in two runs for the Reds as they try to catch Milwaukee in the NL Central. Castillo allowed Jorge Polanco’s first-inning solo homer but settled in nicely from there. Stephenson went deep in the seventh to give the Reds a 6-1 lead. Then the Twins rallied with four runs in the eighth before Michael Lorenzen came in for a five-out save.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Jake Browning’s first two seasons in the NFL were exclusively behind-the-scenes work on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. That was a stark contrast from a college career at Washington that ended with more wins than any player in Pac-12 history. Browning found himself suddenly back in the spotlight this week as the only Vikings quarterback who didn’t have to quarantine for COVID-19 protocols. Being vaccinated will help his cause toward getting the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Kirk Cousins. Cousins is expected to return to practice Thursday.
IOWA CITY — Iowa center Riley Mulvey has been spending this summer adjusting to college basketball. The 6-11 native of New York spent last season at St. Thomas More Academy but bypassed his final year of prep school to enroll at Iowa.
Mulvey will look to shore up a center spot that lost national player of the year Luka Garza to the NBA and backup Jack Nunge transferred to Xavier.
Mulvey says his year at prep school will help the transition to the college level.
Mulvey says he discovered early on how physical the play is.
Mulvey says the biggest adjustment has been the speed of the game.
In his last season at St. Thomas More Academy, he averaged 14 points and 12 rebounds per contest.
AMES — A healthy Blake Hinson could provide a spark for the Iowa State basketball team next season. After transferring from Ole Miss the redshirt junior sat out all of last season with a medical condition and watched as the Cyclones went winless in the Big 12.
Hinson hopes to provide a boost of energy for the Cyclones.
Hinson averaged just over 10 points and started 27 games at Ole Miss two seasons ago. He expects the Cyclones to take major strides next season.
Iowa State finished last season with a 2-22 record.