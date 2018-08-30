Thursday August 30th Local Sports

CLEVELAND (AP) — Robbie Grossman delivered a two-out, two-run single off struggling Cleveland closer Cody Allen in the seventh inning to give the Minnesota Twins a 4-3 over the Indians on Wednesday night.

Down 3-2, the Twins scored twice in the seventh off Allen (4-6), the Indians’ career saves leader who has not been sharp of late and could lose his job to Brad Hand.

Minnesota’s Joe Mauer became the third player in club history to score 1,000 career runs. Mauer doubled and scored on Eddie Rosario’s double in the fifth to join Hall of Famers Kirby Puckett (1,071) and Harmon Killebrew (1,047).

Twins rookie Willians Astudillo hit his first career homer in the third.

Allen came in earlier than usual to protect a one-run lead and got two quick outs before walking Logan Forsythe. Eddie Rosario singled and Allen gave up a four-pitch walk to Miguel Sano, drawing boos from Indians fans before Grossman ripped his two-run single through the right side.

In his last five appearances, Allen has allowed six runs in four innings. Last Friday, he blew a save and the game by giving up consecutive homers in the ninth inning at Kansas City.

Trevor May (3-0) picked up the win and Trevor Hildenberger worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save.

Cleveland is 39-20 against AL Central teams, but just 9-9 against the second-place Twins.

Allen’s latest outing wasn’t the only issue with Cleveland’s bullpen. Before the game, the team placed left-hander Andrew Miller on the disabled list with shoulder soreness. It’s the third stint on the DL this season for Miller, who has been limited to just 27 games.

Indians starter Adam Plutko was in line to get his first win since June 24 before the Twins rallied. Plutko has spent the season bouncing between Cleveland and Triple-A Columbus. The right-hander’s currently is in the rotation only because All-Star Trevor Bauer is out with a stress fracture in his right leg.

The Indians didn’t waste any time getting to rookie Kohl Stewart, scoring two runs in the first on two-out RBI singles by Yonder Alonso and Melky Cabrera. Stewart was on the ropes, but he avoided an uglier mess by getting Yan Gomes to bounce out with the bases loaded.

Edwin Encarnacion’s RBI double in the fifth put the Indians ahead 3-2.

IOWA CITY — Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette says added strength and weight will help him this season. The native of Newark, New Jersey caught 18 passes for the Hawkeyes a year ago, including a pair of touchdowns.

Smith-Marsette says he has more confidence after a roller coaster freshman campaign.

Iowa opens the season at home on Saturday against Northern Illinois and junior Nate Stanley begins his second season as the Hawkeyes’ starting quarterback.

The Hawks will be without both starting tackles on Saturday but Stanley is confident Mark Kallenberger, Dalton Ferguson and Levi Paulsen will get the job done.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Nebraska and Iowa will resume their day-after-Thanksgiving football game in 2022 after a two-year hiatus.

The Big Ten released its conference football schedules for the 2022 to 2025 seasons on Wednesday, and the return of the Black Friday matchup is one of the highlights.

Nebraska and Iowa will play on the day after Thanksgiving this year and in 2019. But, in a change made last year, the Big Ten scheduled Nebraska to play its final regular-season games on Saturdays against Wisconsin in 2020 and Minnesota in 2021. Iowa will play those two teams at the end of the season in opposite years.

Nebraska has played on Black Friday every year since 1990, including games against Iowa since joining the Big Ten in 2011. The end of the tradition prompted a fan outcry.

AMES — Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt will have some new targets to throw to on Saturday night when the Cyclones open at home against South Dakota State.

Kempt hopes the Cyclones will develop an identity sooner this season.

Senior corner D’Andre Payne says the Cyclones have high hopes heading into the season.

South Dakota State also has an experienced quarterback in senior Taryn Christion. The Sioux Falls native is a dual threat and set a school record with 35 touchdown passes in 2017.

BROOKINGS — South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier says one of Iowa State’s strengths is its focus on fundamentals. The Jackrabbits visit the Cyclones on Saturday night in the season opener for both.

South Dakota State opens ranked third in the FCS Poll after making it to the semifinal round of the national playoffs in 2017. This will be their first game against an FBS foe since a 59-41 loss at TCU in 2016.

South Dakota State lost its top two receivers froimn a year ahgo but dual threat quarterback Taryn Christion returns to lead an offense that averaged more than 37 points per game a year ago.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault and theft.

Dakota County Jail records show that Jones was arrested Tuesday by Eagan police. He also is accused of interfering on a 911 call.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said in a statement Wednesday that the team is aware of the situation and is gathering more information. Spielman said further comment will “be provided at the appropriate time.”

The 25-year-old Jones spent last year on the Vikings’ practice squad and is vying for one of 53 roster spots. He has not played in a regular-season game with the club.

Jones is suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

MASON CITY – The NIACC volleyball team opened its home and Iowa Community College Athletic Conference season with a 3-0 win over Southwestern Wednesday night in the NIACC gym.

NIACC (3-2 overall) won 25-15, 25-19, 25-23.

It was the first time since the 2015 season that the Lady Trojans had topped Southwestern.

Freshman Kennedy Meister led NIACC with 12 kills and 16 digs. Hannah Wagner had eight kills and Shelby Heston had seven kills and three blocks.

Also for the Lady Trojans, Sydney Roush had 18 assists, four digs and three ace serves, Connor Gauch had 18 digs, Sarah Kimberly had six digs and four blocks and Ashley Groe had 10 assists and four digs.

NIACC returns to action Friday and Saturday at the Jimmy John’s Invitational hosted by Southeastern Community College. The Lady Trojans play Kansas City (Kan.) Community College and East Central College on Friday and Nassau Community College and Carl Sandburg College on Saturday.