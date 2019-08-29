Thursday August 29th Local Sports
CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Schoop hit two homers and drove in four runs, Mitch Garver also connected and the slugging Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 8-2 for their fourth straight win. It was the 13th multihomer game of Schoop’s career and fifth this year. He has 21 home runs on the season to become the seventh Minnesota player with at least 20, tying a major league record.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Michigan transfer receiver Oliver Martin has been cleared to play this season for Iowa, starting with Saturday’s opener against Miami (Ohio).
The 20th-ranked Hawkeyes said Wednesday that Martin has been approved for immediate eligibility by the NCAA and the Big Ten.
Martin, a graduate of Iowa City West High, caught 11 passes for the Wolverines in 2018. But a change at offensive coordinator and a desire to return home led Martin to transfer to Iowa this summer.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said this week Martin would play if he was ruled eligible for this weekend’s game.
IOWA CITY — Months of work comes to an end as the college football season is set to begin. The 20th ranked Iowa Hawkeyes host Miami of Ohio under the lights on Saturday. Senior Levi Paulsen gets a start at guard along with his twin brother Landon.
Paulsen says as a senior the ride to the stadium will carry added emotion.
Junior running back Toren Young says there has been added focus in the film room to help boost the ground game.
Young is part of a deep stable of running backs.
Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 6:30, with the pre-game show starting at 4:30 on KGLO. You can also listen to “Hawk Talk” tonight on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 7 o’clock.
AMES — Iowa State enters the season nationally ranked for the first time since 1978 and the 21st ranked Cyclones host Northern Iowa. Senior linebacker Marcel Spears says the opener always has a number of question marks.
Spears says the key is to be assignment sound.
Senior receiver Deshaunte Jones says they have gone back in time with their film study.
Jones says it is key to control emotion in the opener.
Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames is scheduled for 11 o’clock on Saturday
BOONE — High school football season opens in Iowa with nearly 170 games tonight and tomorrow night, and parents, students and other fans are being reminded to behave responsibly. Chris Cuellar, a spokesman for the Iowa High School Athletic Association, says there’s a high turnover rate for athletic directors, coaches and especially for game officials like referees.
The Boone-based association is issuing guidelines for fans who are heading to the athletic events, with the first rule being: Act your age.
The second guideline reminds parents not to live their lives vicariously through their kids.
There are about 80-thousand boys taking part in Iowa high school sports every year and some parents put a great amount of pressure on their sons to win a college scholarship. Cuellar reminds, that’s not what participating in a school sport is supposed to be about.
The main message he offers to sports fans is — be respectful and considerate.