Thursday August 27th Local Sports
CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Clevinger pitched effectively in his first game since breaking team rules and COVID-19 protocols and Tyler Naquin doubled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as the Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3. By taking two of three games in the series, the Indians moved within one-half game of the first-place Twins in the AL Central. Clevinger gave up a homer to Max Kepler on his third pitch, but held the Twins to just two runs in his first start since Aug. 5. He had been demoted along with teammate Zach Plesac after they left the team’s Chicago hotel and socialized. José Ramírez hit a three-run homer for Cleveland.
IOWA CITY — Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says a full season in 2021 is a priority as the Big Ten explores options for spring football. The league cancelled its fall season just over two weeks ago but is hoping to play a shortened season after the new year.
Barta favors a plan that would keep football from interfering with the college basketball postseason.
Barta says overlapping the fall and winter seasons would cause some issues when it comes to television coverage.
Barta made his comments during a press conference earlier this week.
DENVER — Former Iowa All-American Josey Jewell is hoping to regain a starting role with the Denver Broncos. Jewell started nine games at inside linebacker as a rookie in 2018 but lost his starting spot a month into last season.
Jewell says it is about making progress in all areas.
Jewell says he is trying to become a better student of the game.
MASON CITY — Local health officials encourage you to try to use the best coronavirus pandemic practices possible when heading out to sporting events this fall. Mason City High School nurse Micki Fredricks says it’s important whenever you go anywhere to keep mitigation strategies in mind.
Karen Crimmings with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says if you have any doubts about attending a sporting event, you may just want to stay home and listen to the game on the radio.
Different schools have different requirements and guidelines for attending sporting events this fall. If you have any questions, contact the school office for more details. Fredricks and Crimmings made their comments during the weekly Cerro Gordo County/City of Mason City COVID-19 press conference.