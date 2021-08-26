Thursday August 26th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Boston — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:10
BOSTON (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th inning and Jake Cave added a three-run shot to help the Minnesota Twins beat the Red Sox 9-6. Boston rallied from a four-run deficit and sent the game into extra innings on Kyle Schwarber’s two-run homer in the ninth. Donaldson and Jorge Polanco homered for the second straight game. Miguel Sanó hit a 495-foot homer that is the longest in the majors this year and one of the longest in the history of Fenway Park. It was just 7 feet shorter than Ted Williams’ 502-foot shot in 1946 that’s commemorated by a red seat in the Fenway bleachers.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Irv Smith Jr. has become the top tight end for the Minnesota Vikings. He brings his enviable blend of speed and strength to what promises to be a more prominent role in his third season. Smith has bigger goals for his burgeoning career, too, to be among the game’s best players at his position. That’s precisely where he was over three days this summer in Nashville, Tennessee. The informal, grassroots event was dubbed “Tight End University” by organizers Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen. Smith was invited to the group of more than 40 players, for tight ends only.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have finalized their acquisition of ace defender Patrick Beverley. They’re sending 2019 first-round draft pick Jarrett Culver and backup forward Juancho Hernangómez to the Memphis Grizzlies. The trade was agreed to in principle last week after the Grizzlies got the 33-year-old Beverley from the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley came with veteran guard Rajon Rondo and young center Daniel Oturu in a swap for versatile guard Eric Bledsoe. The 6-foot-1 Beverley will bring feistiness and experience to a Timberwolves team short on both attributes. He has three NBA All-Defensive team selections on his resume.
DES MOINES — 2021 Preseason Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School 2020 Record
1 Burlington Notre Dame 19-5
2 Springville 27-5
3 New London 22-8
4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 34-4
5 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 25-6
6 Newell-Fonda 27-4
7 Southeast Warren 25-1
8 Council Bluffs St. Albert 15-14
9 Fort Madison Holy Trinity Catholic 26-10
10 Lisbon 26-5
11 Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn/Remsen-Union 22-6
12 Belle Plaine 26-9
13 Tripoli 18-14
14 Lamoni 20-5
15 Janesville 28-5
Class 2A
School 2020 Record
1 Dike-New Hartford 32-4
2 Denver 35-6
3 Western Christian of Hull 33-10
4 Wilton 33-4
5 Wapsie Valley 20-7
6 South Hardin 21-15
7 Carroll Kuemper Catholic 21-11
8 Sumner-Fredericksburg 27-8
9 Osage 34-2
10 Grundy Center 20-18
11 Boyden-Hull 24-8
12 Dyersville Beckman Catholic 29-10
13 Lake Mills 25-10
14 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 19-16
15 Starmont 19-13
Class 3A
School Record
1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23-7
2 West Delaware 30-12
3 Davenport Assumption 23-3
4 Des Moines Christian 24-14
5 Orange City Unity Christian 23-6
6 Red Oak 30-5
7 Sheldon 15-14
8 West Burlington 18-4
9 West Liberty 26-7
10 Mount Vernon 32-7
11 Independence 25-8
12 Union LaPorte City 32-10
13 Sioux Center 22-12
14 Roland-Story 23-8
15 Nevada 21-16
Class 4A
School 2020 Record
1 North Scott 22-5
2 Waverly-Shell Rock 38-9
3 Western Dubuque 25-11
4 Glenwood 32-3
5 Oskaloosa 21-8
6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 26-6
7 Marion 21-12
8 Clear Creek-Amana 25-6
9 Pella 23-12
10 Indianola 12-13
11 Bondurant-Farrar 24-11
12 Lewis Central 19-7
13 North Polk 21-13
14 Clinton 17-13
15 Norwalk 18-18
Class 5A
School 2020 Record
1 Iowa City Liberty 24-3
2 Pleasant Valley 21-2
3 Ankeny 22-2
4 Ankeny Centennial 16-10
5 Cedar Falls 26-6
6 West Des Moines Valley 19-7
7 Johnston 19-15
8 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 15-16
9 Urbandale 11-8
10 West Des Moines Dowling Catholic 22-3
11 Iowa City West 13-15
12 Sioux City East 22-7
13 Bettendorf 12-7
14 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4
15 Cedar Rapids Prairie 18-15