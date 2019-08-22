      Weather Alert

Thursday August 22nd KGLO Morning News

Aug 22, 2019 @ 7:25am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Thursday August 22nd

 

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO News Team
KGLO & KRIB Sports
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Hampton man dead after single vehicle accident