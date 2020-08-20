Thursday August 20th Local Sports
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Christian Yelich hit one of Milwaukee’s four homers, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and the Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 9-3 last night at Target Field in Minneapolis, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Avisaíl García, Ryan Braun and Keston Hiura also homered as Milwaukee tied a season high in runs and home runs a night after nearly being no-hit by Twins starter Kenta Maeda. The Brewers also earned seven walks. Anderson posted his longest outing of the season, giving up five hits and a run with five strikeouts. Minnesota left-hander Rich Hill allowed four runs, four hits, and three walks in 2 2/3 innings after being reinstated from the injured list.
AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has been working to build depth and that may be needed this season. Injuries are always part of football but this season could see players out of action after a positive COVID-19 test.
Campbell says it will be up to the coaches to get the entire roster ready to play.
Campbell believes the depth has improved the past few years.
Iowa State opens the season on September 12th at home against Louisiana.
STATE COLLEGE, PA — Penn State coach James Franklin says he is frustrated by the lack of communication from the Big Ten after it cancelled the football season last week. The move came days after the conference released a fall schedule.
Franklin does not feel the petitions or letter writing campaigns will force the conference to change directions.
Franklin is open to moving the season after the new year but only if it has limited impact on next fall.
After facing a week of backlash from players, their parents, fans and others, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren attempted to elaborate on the decision to postpone football season until spring. The first-year commissioner has been criticized for a lack of transparency in how the decision to call off football this fall was made. He said the vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited. Warren wrote that transmission rates continue to rise at an alarming rate, there is too much unknown about the virus, recovery from infection and long-term effects and that there are concerns about contact tracing.
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls will be hosting their main tryout camp this weekend at the Mason City Arena. Bulls head coach Todd Sanden says there will be more teams than just the Bulls evaluating players this weekend.
The Bulls will have a number of players returning from last year’s squad but Sanden says there’s an opportunity for new players to make an impact this weekend.
Tickets are available for fans to attend the tryout camp and Sanden says that will help give new players a preview of what to expect playing in Mason City
The Bulls’ tryout camp starts Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock.
MASON CITY — The NIACC basketball schedules for the 2021 season have been released, with the National Junior College Athletic Association moving the season’s start to mid-January in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the NIACC women and men will open the season on January 20th at Iowa Central, with their home openers being January 23rd against DMACC. The NIACC women will play a 20-game schedule while the men will play a 22-game slate. All the Division I and Division II teams in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference will play each other two times, with crossover games between the two divisions counting as league games. Each division will still play separate regional tournaments.
== NIACC women’s schedule
January — 20 – at Iowa Central; 23 – vs. DMACC; 27 – at Kirkwood.
February — 3 – vs. Southeastern; 6 – vs. Iowa Western; 10 – at Marshalltown CC; 13 – at DMACC; 17 – vs. Iowa Central; 23 – at Southeastern; 25 – vs. Iowa Lakes; 27 – at Southwestern.
March — 3 – vs. Ellsworth; 6 – at Northeast CC; 10 – vs. Kirkwood; 13 – vs. Marshalltown CC; 17 – at Iowa Lakes; 20 – vs. Northeast CC; 27 – at Iowa Western; 31 – at Ellsworth.
April — 3 – vs. Southwestern.
== NIACC men’s schedule
January — 20 – at Iowa Central; 23 – vs. DMACC; 27 – at Kirkwood; 30 – at Indian Hills.
February — 3 – vs. Southeastern; 6 – vs. Iowa Western; 10 – at Marshalltown CC; 13 – at DMACC; 17 – vs. Iowa Central; 20 – vs. Indian Hills; 23 – at Southeastern; 25 – vs. Iowa Lakes; 27 – at Southwestern.
March — 3 – vs. Ellsworth; 6 – at Northeast CC; 10 – vs. Kirkwood; 13 – vs. Marshalltown CC; 17 – at Iowa Lakes; 20 – vs. Northeast CC; 27 – at Iowa Western; 31 – at Ellsworth.
April — 3 – vs. Southwestern.