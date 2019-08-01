      Weather Alert

Thursday August 1st KGLO Morning News

Aug 1, 2019 @ 7:25am

Listen back to the KGLO Morning News from Thursday August 1st

 

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Minnesota man faces drug charges after Worth County traffic stop
Trial set for Mason City woman accused of punching ER doctor
Mason City council approves development agreement for downtown hotel